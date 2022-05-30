Housing costs push nearly one-fifth of population into poverty

Dr Seán Healy, CEO of Social Justice Ireland, said that far from supporting families out of poverty, the inadequacy of housing subsidies are driving great numbers into it

Almost 20pc of people in Ireland are living in poverty after their accommodation costs are taken into account, a new study has shown.

This is the equivalent of 952,185 people – almost one in five of the country’s total population, according to the research from Social Justice Ireland (SJI), Housing Costs and Poverty 2022.

With the accommodation crisis now one of the biggest issues facing the Government, the report analysed the impact of housing costs – mortgage interest and rent – on the poverty rates of Irish households in 2021. More than one in five tenants in the private rented sector are now subsidised through the Housing Assistance Payment.

But there are also tenants who are in receipt of government supports such as the Rental Accommodation Scheme or on rent supplement. Nearly 60pc of all renters with supports are living below the poverty line, the report revealed.

The need for additional rent payments, or top-ups, is driving the huge increase in poverty among families as the housing subsidies are so inadequate, said SJI’s economic and social analyst Colette Bennett.

“The poverty risk of households in receipt of housing subsidies continues to be the highest of all occupancy types,” said Ms Bennett.

“It is essential that Government increase spending on actually building social homes instead of relying on and subsidising a dysfunctional private rented sector.”

Despite commitments by the Government to increase social housing construction, larger numbers of social housing tenants are forced into the private rented sector.

Statistically, renters are more than four times more likely to find themselves at risk of poverty after accommodation costs are included than ­owner-occupiers.

Before housing costs are included, the overall poverty rate in Ireland stands at 11.6pc, which is over 581,000 people.

According to figures from the CSO, the minimum a single adult needed to earn after taxes and including benefits to avoid the poverty line was €291.51 a week, or just over €15,000 a year.

Dr Seán Healy, CEO of SJI, said that far from supporting families to get out of poverty, the inadequacy of housing subsidies are driving greater numbers into it.

His organisation has consistently called for the prioritisation of social housing delivery.

“This would put over 60,000 homes back into the private rented market, which would undoubtedly have a positive impact on market rents,” Mr Healy said.

Laying bare the affordability crisis that exists in Ireland at the moment, the study found that renters are the worst affected of all, with 41.6pc of them at risk of poverty after housing payments.

Lone parents are the worst-affected of all household types, with 51pc of them at risk of poverty once housing costs are considered. People with long-standing health problems are also severely affected, with a poverty rate increasing from 39.1pc before housing costs to 53.8pc afterwards.

Some 70pc of the population lived in owner-occupied homes in 2021, either with a mortgage or a loan, while nearly 30pc lived in properties that are rented or rent-free.

Ms Bennett said now that Covid supports have been withdrawn, renters are in precarious situations and are at even greater risk of poverty.