Housing activists 'Take Back The City' hosting 21 rallies nationwide today

Housing activist group 'Take Back The City' are hoping to host their biggest protest yet across the country today.

The group, who have hit headlines for occupying vacant properties in Dublin's north inner city, said it's "time for the movement to grow".

In the capital, the 'Take Back the City' (TBTC) Dublin group are holding the main rally at the Garden of Remembrance at 1pm.

As part of their "nationwide action", rallies and protests have also been organised in Cork, Waterford, Sligo, Wexford, Kildare, Limerick, Sligo, Derry, Belfast, Drogheda, Maynooth and Bray.

There will be two separate rallies hosed in Galway, while in Dublin there will be a total of seven rallies; Garden of Remembrance, Balbriggan, UCD, Tallaght, Blanchardstown, Finglas Village and Crumlin.

Writing online, the group said the housing crisis is "an islandwide problem".

"Things are speeding up. The housing crisis is an islandwide problem. It affects different areas in different ways, but has similar causes and effects," they said.

"This is why a strong, supportive movement across the entire island is so important.

"It's time for the movement to grow. We're calling on grassroots groups, housing activists, community groups nationwide to take action in their own areas.

"Actions could be anything from pickets, info stalls, door Knocking, protests, creative action to occupations."

The group have also planned a protest in early October.

An Garda Síochana said their primary objective surrounding public demonstrations is "to ensure the safety of the public, , free movement of traffic and prevent any breaches of the peace."

"An Garda Síochána respects and facilitates the right to peaceful and lawful protest. We would ask activist groups or those planning to engage in protest or demonstration activity to contact and liaise with local Gardaí," a spokesperson told Independent.ie.

"An Garda Síochána does not comment on the activities of groups involved in specific campaigns or on material published online by third parties.

"We would advise anyone with information or with concerns about those engaged in unlawful activity to report the matter to local Gardaí for investigation."

Online Editors