Houses for homeless paid for through water charge refund donations

The Peter McVerry Trust has unveiled the first housing units paid for through members of the public donating their water charges refunds.

It opened its newest social housing development in Ravenswood, in Fingal today.

It’s the charity’s first greenfield development, and comprises of eight one-bedroom homes together with a small community building at a total cost of around €1.6m.

While it was funded primarily through Rebuildng Ireland, it was also supported by money raised in 2018 through the Refund Project, an initiative that encouraged people to donate their refunds from Irish Water, after the charges were scrapped.

The Refund Project was an initiative by the Peter McVerry Trust, the Simon Community and Focus Ireland.

A spokesperson for the Trust said today that each charity had received €361,000 as a result of the appeal.

The Peter McVerry Trusts new social housing development in Fingal, Dublin

"The two units in Ravenswood delivered through the funding of the Refund Project cost €236,000 (€118,000 each).

"The remaining €125,000 will deliver a new home in Athy, Co Kildare," she said.

Pat Doyle, CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust said at the launch of the new scheme today: "Last night in our services, we had over 900 people in Dublin in homeless beds. And one in every 100 of them will have exceptional care needs."

Meanwhile, Liam Coughlan (41) originally from Dublin’s city centre, who is going to be one of the first tenants to move into the Fingal development described getting his new home as "overwhelming".

Today was the first time he saw his new home and he said it was "nice and spacious."

On Wednesday, it emerged that the number of people homeless and living in emergency accommodation across the State had reached a record high and now stands just below 10,000.

Fr Peter McVerry who was at the launch of the new scheme told Independent.ie: "Every single month almost for the last two and a half years, the figures for the numbers of homeless people has gone up and up.

"So clearly I think we have to say the Government’s policy simply isn’t working.

"It is not that they are not doing anything, but what they are doing is not reducing the figures, so we have to say ‘well, you have either got to do more, or you have got to do something differently.

"I think the Government have to do something very differently if they want to address this problem.

"They have got to start building social housing on a much, much bigger scale than they are doing at the moment. They have to bring back into use all the empty buildings that we see around every street almost, in every city and town, and they have to do more to prevent people coming into homelessness from the private rental sector.

"So I think there is a lot not being done and as a result of that, the figures just keep going up and up."

Fingal County Council's Director of Housing and Community Margaret Geraghty said: "Fingal County Council's development of social housing is very strong. In order to meet the Rebuilding Ireland targets, we will need to continue to provide housing solutions through various mechanisms."

Online Editors