Houses are not assets, they are homes, our safe place – essential for a healthy life

The announcement by the Central Bank that it has changed its mortgage lending rules is answering the needs of investors and developers to sell more houses. It is not addressing the requirement to build the stock of afford- able housing so people have a chance of creating a home.

Housing can have an impact on health because of its instability, its poor quality, its lack of affordability or the characteristics of the neighbourhood in which it is imposed.

The stability of housing is crucial to health. People who are chronically homeless face higher morbidity in terms of both physical and mental health as well as increased mortality. Many people experience traumas on the streets or in shelters that have long-standing adverse impacts on psychological well-being.

A report from the Royal College of Physicians in 2019 reported children in emergency or unsafe accommodation are experiencing “clinically significant” mental health and behavioural difficulties.

Lead author Dr Julie Heslin said: “We know that the impact on a person’s health and well-being of adverse experience in childhood lasts well beyond childhood and becomes apparent in adult life as mental health problems, such as depression, anxiety and relationship difficulties, as well as physical disease, such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer and diabetes.”

Unstable housing is storing up lifelong physical and mental health problems for thousands of children every year in Ireland.

People who are not chronically homeless but face housing instability – moving frequently, falling behind on rent or couch surfing are experiencing high levels of stress for long periods of time that has major health implications. Residential instability is associated with health problems among youth, increased risk of teen pregnancy, early drug use and depression.

There is extensive evidence to show foreclosure impacts mental health, health behaviours and substance abuse – including depression, anxiety, increased alcohol use, psychological distress and suicide.

Poor quality housing correlates with poor health. Exposure to high or low temperatures increases the risk of adverse health effects including cardiovascular events – particularly among the elderly.

This is even more relevant as excessive heat and cold due to climate and energy costs become ever more challenging for those most at risk. Overcrowding is associated with both higher levels of infectious disease and psychological distress – both outcomes very apparent during the Covid pandemic.

The mica scandal highlights the disastrous structural outcomes that have resulted from poor building regulations; where 70pc of families living in these homes are reported to suffer from anxiety and up to one quarter suffer from depression.

Repairing homes affected by Celtic Tiger-era building defects were recently reported to potentially cost the State up to €2.8bn with more than 100,000 properties affected. There has been little mention of the physical and mental health impacts on hundreds of thousands of homeowners and their families.

Ongoing housing affordability problems can affect physical and mental health. Research in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health (2019) showed higher levels of biomarkers of inflammation in private renters.

A lack of affordable housing can affect families’ ability to pay other essential expenses – with families less likely to have a usual source of medical care and more likely to postpone treatment.

Cost-burdened renters are more likely to buy cheap unhealthier food and have a limited intake of nutritious foods such as fruit and vegetables as well as meat and dairy. They are more likely to go without prescribed medications and are frequently unable to afford health insurance, education or be able to save for a mortgage.

Research on the influence of physical surroundings on health has been ongoing since Dr John Snow’s investigation of the Broad Street water pump in Soho, London, in 1854.

Dr Snow suggested removing the handle of the local water pump would reduce cholera deaths – implicating the local water supply as the source of the deadly bacteria. As predicted, when the pump handle was removed, the outbreak of cholera trickled almost immediately to a stop.

Today, researchers have found the availability of resources such as public transport to work, local shops that allow access to healthy food, and safe spaces to exercise and play all correlate strongly with improved health outcomes.

The corollary of living near high volume roads endangers health and leads to increased rates of asthma and bronchitis and increased use of healthcare. Safe routes to school programmes in the US have been found to reduce pedestrian and cyclist injuries by almost half (43pc).

Less visible but potentially even more important are neighbourhoods’ social characteristics including measures of segregation, crime, and social capital.

Research has shown the impact of neighbourhood segregation on health, suggesting segregation widens disparities by determining access to jobs and healthcare and affecting healthy behaviours and levels of crime.

Close relationships with neighbours take years to build – bonds that tie communities together across generations and give people and families a sense of place that is hugely important to well-being.

Rory Hearne in his new book Gaffs suggests we need a complete rethink of how we understand housing.

Our conversations too often focus on housing as “property”, forgetting that the key role of a house is not as an asset but as a home.

A home is essential to well-being both physical and mental. “It is central to our sense of self and identity as individuals, communities and as a society. Home is the place where we dream, make memories, create ideas and the future.”

Home is fundamental to your development from the moment you are born – by providing a secure base and a protected space to grow.

It allows us to develop and thrive. What matters is not its status or commodity investment but the emotional meaning and well-being it gives us.

Housing is one of the key social determinants of public health. Without a safe secure home, we simply cannot thrive We cannot rest properly without our own space that is secure, affordable and solid enough to stand firm in the face of all the challenges that life throws at us.

If we don’t have that we lose our self-esteem, and we live with stress and anxiety that is deeply damaging to lifelong physical and mental well-being.

We need to address this by placing the State at the centre of homebuilding – to build the stock of social and affordable homes. The setting up of a semi-state company to build these homes would ensure this key responsibility of the State is addressed – to provide housing to those most in need.

This priority is not being met. Profits of investors must be put to one side as we determinedly address this need. The State has a responsibility to look after all its citizens. We have looked the other way and responded to the needs of investors for too long. Let us now by look after the needs of all our people.

Dr Catherine Conlon is a public health doctor in Cork and former director of human health and nutrition body Safefood