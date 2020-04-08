Rentokil warned that stockpiling can also lead to an increase in food waste and if food is not disposed of properly, infestations can be created.

Stockpiling and storing vast amounts of food can lead to rodent and insect infestations, a leading pest control company has said.

Rentokil warned that stockpiling can also lead to an increase in food waste and if food is not disposed of properly, infestations can be created.

It comes as Irish shoppers set a supermarket sales record last month amid Covid-19 crisis stockpiling.

Sales at grocery tills surged by 27pc, reflecting an extra €250m of goods purchased versus the same period a year ago.

Advanced Technical Field Consultant at Rentokil Richard Faulkner said: “Bulk buying more food than is needed can result in an increase in food waste.”

“Consequently, getting rid of expired produce has the potential to attract rodents and pest insects. Households should ensure they are adhering to best practice in preventing infestations and that they are carefully disposing of any waste.”

Food should be kept in containers with fitted lids and outdoor bins should have their lids tightly secured.

“Put outdoor rubbish bags in metal bins with securely fitted lids to prevent rodents or insects from feeding on the contents,” said Mr Faulkner.

“Clean up pet food and bird seed debris, and store pet food in robust containers with fitted lids.”

He also advised to keep gardens free of rubbish.

“Keep gardens free from debris. If you have a compost heap don’t include organic food waste, as this will attract pests,” he said.

Dublin had the highest callouts for rodent infestations from January to March in 2020, accounting for 33pc of all rodent callouts. Cork was the second highest in the country at 8pc and Meath totalled at 7pc.

The capital also had the highest callouts for insect infestations, accounting for 37pc of those callouts, with Kerry following behind at 21pc and Galway at 10pc.

Online Editors