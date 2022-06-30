Households earning up to €80,000 would be entitled to claim back-to-school allowance under Sinn Féin proposals

Household earning up to €80,000 would be entitled to claim the back-to-school allowances, under Sinn Féin plans to reduce the cost of education.

The move would mean families of an additional 500,000 children could apply for the Back to School Clothing and Footwear allowance.

The existing scheme provides €160 for children aged four to 11 years old and €285 for those aged 12 and older.

Sinn Féin also proposes increasing the allowance by 50pc for families currently on the scheme – meaning children aged four to 11 years old would be entitled to €240 and those aged 12 would get €427.50.

Speaking at the launch of the party’s ‘cutting back to schools costs’ policy, Sinn Féin education spokesperson Donnachadh Ó Laoghaire said families “across the board” are “under very severe pressure” due to rising cost of living.

“When you look at the scale of particularly some of the voluntary contributions, they can be in some secondary schools in excess of €300 or €400. If you have three children you're touching €1,000 in voluntary contributions and then add your uniforms, then add your books,” Mr Ó Laoghaire said.

“There are very few households that can deal with expenses like that across a month or two, whatever about spread across a year,” he added.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said it is “myth” to suggest Ireland has a free education system and said school contributions are voluntary “only in name”.

The Cork South Central TD said he is aware of one child who was told they could not have a school journal because her family could not afford the school’s voluntary fees.

“I have heard families in terms of cost of living generally decide that they can't afford the holidays that they had booked. I would say that many families will be making very difficult decisions over the coming months and it is no exaggeration to say that the summer can be as difficult a time of year as any,” he added.

Sinn Féin is also proposing to abolish all voluntary school contributions and work towards introducing a fully free schoolbooks policy.

They also want to reduce school transport costs by 20pc and open the scheme to an additional 10,000 children.