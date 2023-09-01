Householders urged to take in renters as 21pc of homes have at least two spare bedrooms

The census data show for the first time the number of homes with surplus accommodation. Pic. Getty

New data collected during Census 2022 shows that 21pc of Irish households have two or more spare rooms in their homes, prompting calls for homeowners to consider renting a room.

The census data show for the first time the number of homes with surplus accommodation. Some 389,000 households had two or more bedrooms, which adds up to 778,000 unoccupied bedrooms.

There were 110,000 homes in Ireland with three bedrooms that nobody slept in on census night, accounting for 6pc of all households in Ireland with three rooms unoccupied, or about 330,000 unoccupied bedrooms.

It comes as the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) reveals that the average rent for new tenancies in Dublin has reached a record of €2,102 per month.

Nationally, the standardised average rent in new tenancies was €1,544 in the first quarter of this year, which is an increase of €38 compared with Q4 2022.

The average rent in new tenancies in Cork city stood at €1,490 per month, which is €381 per month higher than for Cork county (€1,109).

Average rents for new tenancies have increased by 8.9pc in the first quarter of this year, according to the latest rent index report published yesterday.

Leading housing charities said the “alarming findings” of rent increases this year are pushing many renters deeper into poverty and at risk of homelessness.

Focus Ireland has said many people working on lower or mid-incomes are “struggling to pay their rent as the crisis deepens, and the Government must act in the Budget to help them”.

Roughan Mac Namara, Head of Communications at Focus Ireland, said staff were witnessing an increasing number of families and individuals facing evictions from Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) tenancies due to “skyrocketing rents”.

“The current maximum rent limit on HAP properties is woefully inadequate and urgently needs to be adjusted to realistically reflect the substantial increases in market rents over the past six years,” Mr Mac Namara said.

“Market rents in the private rental sector have become increasingly unsustainable, especially for low-income and vulnerable groups.

“Despite the year-on-year rise in market rents, HAP rates have remained stagnant since 2017. This has led to a growing disparity between HAP rates and market rates, forcing tenants to bridge the financial gap through ‘top-ups’.

“This growing gap between HAP rates and market rents places an unfair burden on HAP tenants, who, by definition, have extremely limited financial resources.”

Meanwhile, Francis Doherty, chief executive of the Peter McVerry Trust, said the timing of the report as students return to college, “is a reminder of just how expensive it is for students to secure somewhere to stay”.

“The price of accommodation is now perhaps the biggest barrier for many students getting to third level,” she said.

Housing charity Threshold said the findings were “frustrating, but unfortunately no longer surprising”.

“We see some unusual jumps in Galway county – an annual increase of 13.4pc amounting to €137 – and a 15pc increase in south Dublin county which equates to €280, along with a staggering 23.7pc increase in Co Roscommon, amounting to €120,” said Ann-Marie O’Reilly, Threshold national advocacy manager.

St Vincent de Paul recorded a 14pc increase in calls this year with people looking for help with the costs of living.

Dr Tricia Keilthy, head of social justice with the charity, said increasing rents were putting a “huge amount of pressure on families”.

Wayne Stanley, executive director of the Simon Community, said the figures were “further evidence of the need for secure, affordable accommodation”.

“It is critical the Government continues to invest in public housing and increases delivery, or we will continue to see new records in the levels of homelessness recorded each month. In the immediate future, the Government must review HAP levels.”

The report covers the period of January 2023 to March and the Index analysed 14,085 new tenancy registrations.

A spokesman for the Department of Housing said the most “effective” way to reduce and stabilise rents in the medium to long term is to increase supply and accelerate delivery of housing for the private and social rental sector.

“Supply is increasing. The Government’s Housing for All Plan is having a real impact. More homes are being built and bought than in a generation,” said the spokesman.

“14,069 homes were completed in the first half of this year. This is the highest H1 completion total since records began in 2011.

“The Government has introduced cost rental, which is a new form of rental tenure designed to assist moderate-income households above the income limits for social housing.

“The Government’s Housing for All plan targets the delivery of 18,000 Cost Rental homes by 2030, primarily through delivery by Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs), Local Authorities and the Land Development Agency (LDA).”