Householders who bought tumble dryers before 2015 are urged to contact Whirlpool to determine if their unit is among five leading brands associated with a potential fire risk.

Householders urged to check tumble dryers over safety concerns in five leading brands

Although the Whirlpool brand is not affected, the company bought the white goods manufacturer Indesit in 2014 when the fire safety issue first became apparent.

It has since issued a product recall on hundreds of thousands of units sold in Ireland and the UK.

The affected brands are certain models of Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline dryers built between 2004 and September 2015.

Although the product recall doesn't officially go into effect in Ireland until August 5, anyone with an affected dryer is urged to unplug it and stop using it immediately.

They are advised to contact Whirlpool immediately to see if their model is affected.

Fears: Whirlpool is urging consumers to check their units

The State's Competition and Consumer Protection Commission issued a product safety warning advising of the upcoming recall yesterday. It couldn't say how many consumers in Ireland would be affected.

The recall was ordered after the affected models were associated with a build-up of lint on a rear seal of the dryer that can come into contact with the heating element and spark a fire. Consumers are urged to call the company's call centre on 1 800 804 320 and provide the model and serial numbers of the unit.

There are a number of free replacement and repair options available.

