Household savings remain ‘at extraordinary level’

Household savings remained at an "extraordinary level" in the third quarter of this year as disposable incomes rose and consumption declined amid pandemic conditions, according to new data from the Central Statistics Office.

The gross saving ratio – a measure of savings relative to income – was 21.4pc, reflecting major changes in spending patterns caused by Covid-19.

That figure was far higher than the 14.5pc for the same period last year, although significantly lower than the high of 35.4pc in the second-quarter, when coronavirus severely curtailed normal consumption.

Household disposable income has been supported by Government interventions, such as the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and wage subsidy schemes for employees, said the CSO.

Combined with lower overall spending due to restrictions on commercial activity and social interaction, gross savings have shot up massively this year, CSO figures show. However, the savings ratio represents households collectively and doesn't account for changes to individual households during the period.

Read More

Nonetheless, consumer spending rebounded by 22pc in the third quarter as the economy grew by 10pc, compared to the dismal second quarter.

Earnings for employees declined, despite Government support exceeding €11bn in total, while company profits increased on the back of a decline in imports.

The pandemic affected most Irish businesses, too, CSO figures show, with almost six in 10 requiring help from the State's Covid-19 employment support schemes.

More than half of businesses had employees in receipt of PUP, meaning one in two businesses had to let staff go.

The figures show more than a third had to put all their employees on PUP in April, the worst month of the pandemic.

Read More

Irish Independent