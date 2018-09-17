'House raffle' trend takes off as Dublin sports club puts €200k home - with spending money - up for grabs

A Dublin sports club has joined the 'house raffle' trend and are offering the chance to win a €200k home, complete with spending money.

The team at Balscadden Football Club have put the north Dublin two-bed townhouse up as a top prize in their raffle.

They also offering €10,000 spending money to "make it your home" and hope to make enough funds to help build a brand new sporting ground in the local area.

Hopefuls can buy tickets for €100 and the raffle will take place on June 29, 2019.

The club joins St. Fechin’s GAA in Termonfeckin, Drogheda and Roscommon GAA in the latest 'house raffle' trend.

Writing on their official Facebook page, the Balscadden crew have described the house as; "a two-bed townhouse located in the historical village of Balrothery, Co. Dublin.

"The village is conveniently located close to Balbriggan, 15 minutes from Dublin Airport and 35 minutes from Dublin city centre."

They wrote; "We are raising funds to purchase land to develop a sporting facility that will serve the entire community for generations to come. We are only selling 7,000 tickets. That means the more tickets you buy the greater your chances. Compared to the Euromillions with a 1 in 139,838,160 chance of winning."

The runner-up prizes include; a seven-day Mediterranean cruise, a trip to Lapland for a family of 4, a Christmas market break to Berlin, a weekend trip to Rome and a weekend trip to Barcelona.

Balscadden FC Secretary Willie Burke said; "This is quite a departure from our typical fundraising efforts but with the opportunity to own a home for just €100, we’re confident it will make waves not just in the local Balscadden community but right across the county.

"The club has been going from strength to strength in recent years, particularly having won the AUL Paddy Cole Cup in May and we want this success to continue.

"The proceeds from the draw will put the club in a strong position. The draw could quite literally change someone’s life and in doing so and the proceeds will transform the club, safeguarding it for the future generations to come."

Hopefuls can see more details on the Win A Dublin Home Facebook page.

