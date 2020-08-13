House of cartel's Liam Byrne rammed and firebombed after it's seized by cab

Firefighters at the house that had a car crashed into it and set alight

A house seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) from gang boss Liam Byrne, which was about to be put on sale, has been gutted in an arson attack.

Associates of Byrne (39) are the chief suspects for the arson attack that happened shortly after midnight yesterday at Grangeview Road, Clondalkin.

It is understood a petrol bomb was used in the attack on the house.

Gardaí said a car was reversed into the property and then set alight causing huge damage to the house, which was bought by the criminal in 2006 for €230,000.

Its value before the arson attack is understood to have been around €320,000.

"This was a targeted attack and it has destroyed the property just as it was ready to go on the market," a source told the Herald last night.

It is understood the arson attack terrified innocent people living with children in the estate and the case is being investigated by Clondalkin gardaí, who have made no arrests so far.

"It does not take much of a guess to establish who the chief suspects for this are. Liam Byrne is not in the country, but his cronies are suspected of doing this out of complete spite and malice," a source said.

Gardaí carried out a full technical examination at the scene yesterday and are studying CCTV in a bid to identify the culprits.

In February 2019 a receiver was appointed over the Clondalkin property and a Crumlin house belonging to major associates of the Kinahan cartel.

The CAB applied for the homes, in Grangeview Road, Clondalkin, and Kildare Road, Crumlin, which was once owned by Sean McGovern, to be vacated within three weeks to allow for a receiver to be appointed.

At the time, a cousin of Simoan McEnroe, the partner of Liam Byrne, was residing at the Clondalkin premises.

The court heard he had 17 previous convictions, including two under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The property at Grangeview Road, Clondalkin, was previously vandalised last year before it came into the possession of the CAB.

In March of last year the CAB asked the High Court to order Maria Byrne, a sister of Liam Byrne, to promise a house she was due to hand over to the Bureau would be intact.

It followed separate incidents of vandalism to two houses, including the Clondalkin property that belonged to Byrne and his associate Sean McGovern, hours before they were also due to be handed over.

When a CAB officer attended the Clondalkin house he found substantial damage, counsel said. Local gardaí had received a call that day that two males were observed kicking in the door.

Extensive damage was done, including smashed windows, fixtures and fittings removed or smashed, along with flooding caused by the removal of water pipes and sanitary ware, the High Court heard.

In the Crumlin property which was owned by McGovern, who is now based in Dubai, officers found all fixtures and fittings had been removed.

