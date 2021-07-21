Hottest day of the year so far recorded as temperatures soar to 30C

Pictured having a splashabout on Sandymount beach earlier this week were Thianna Dowdall (7), Karlie Sands (8) and Robyn Sands (8) all from Crumlin. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Today has been deemed the hottest day of the year so far as temperatures have reached a scorching 30.1C in Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, according to Met Éireann.

Newport in Co Mayo has also reached sweltering temperatures of 30C.

This is as of 3pm today, temperatures could still get hotter and a new modern heat record could potentially be set.

The modern high in Ireland of 32.2C, that was recorded in 2006, could potentially be surpassed in some northern inland areas.

Ireland’s all-time heat record was a blistering 33.3C recorded at Kilkenny Castle in 1887.

The following temperatures were recorded as of 3pm today in the various Met Éireann stations across the country:

Athenry – 29C

Ballyhaise – 28C

Belmullet – 27C

Casement – 27C

Claremorris – 29C

Cork – 24C

Dublin – 26C

Dunsany – 27C

Finner – 27C

Gurteen – 28C

Johnstown Castle – 22C

Knock – 27C

Mace Head – 27C

Malin Head – 16C

Markree – Castle 28C

Moore Park – 27C

Mt Dillon – 30C

Mullingar – 28C

Newport Mayo – 30C

Oak Park – 28C

Phoenix Park – 25C

Roche's Point – 24C

Shannon – 28C

Sherkin Island – 24C

Valentia – 27C

Met Éireann issued a Status Orange heat warning for six counties – Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath – and said that maximum temperatures would “exceed 30 degrees Celsius in places and overnight temperatures dropping no lower than around 20 degrees”.

A Status Yellow alert will remain in place for the rest of Ireland until 9am on Friday morning, when the heatwave is expected to break with the arrival of Atlantic showers. Next week will revert to more normal July temperatures.

Gardaí, health officials and elderly care groups have urged people to take precautions in the hot weather, with sunstroke and heat exhaustion now considered genuine threats.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said signs of heat exhaustion include headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite and feeling sick, fast breathing or pulse, high temperature of 38C or above and being very thirsty.

"If not treated this can lead to heatstroke, which means the body is no longer able to cool itself down and this needs to be treated as an emergency,” he added.

With the intense heat that has led to road tar melting and footpaths cracking, the Road Safety Authority has warned road users to be careful and has urged them to wear sunglasses to avoid ‘sun glare’.