Hotter than Athens: Temperatures to soar to 17C

Ditch the scarf and put on your shades as Ireland will be hotter than Athens today with temperatures expected to soar to 17C.

Just one month after sprinkles of snow and sleet, the weather has made a welcoming change that's set to continue until Thursday.

According to Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy, today promises to be the warmest of the coming days, with temperatures reaching 17C in some places.

"Today will be dry, with good spells of sunshine developing after a misty and foggy start," he said.

"Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 12C and 16C, but possibly up to 17C in parts of the west.

"South-easterly breezes will be mostly moderate to fresh in strength, but winds will be strong in Atlantic coastal areas."

Tomorrow should be another mainly dry day with clear spells in the east, but cloud and mist or fog is expected to linger along the south coast.

Sunny spells will develop later in the east and temperatures will hover between 11C and 15C.

Wednesday will be another dry and bright day, with sunny spells. Daytime temperatures will remain in double figures, with highs of 11C to 15C expected again.

But the weather will become increasingly unsettled from Thursday, with a mixture of light and heavy rain and temperatures returning to normal.

As the dry weather takes its toll, Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) has been tasked with dealing with a number of gorse fires in recent days.

Yesterday afternoon, members of Finglas fire station were called to Ashtown, Dublin, after several trees caught on fire.

On Saturday night, DFB was called to a gorse fire in Glencullen in the Dublin mountains. "Believe it or not, not a lot of rain recently has lead to dry vegetation. Take care with flammable materials if you're out for a walk," DFB said.

