Hotline set up as search continues for missing Nora Quoirin

Police in Malaysia searching for missing Irish teenager Nora Quoirin have set up a hotline in the hope of getting some new information regarding her disappearance.

Police in Malaysia searching for missing Irish teenager Nora Quoirin have set up a hotline in the hope of getting some new information regarding her disappearance.

The search for Nora (15) has entered its second week, with hundreds of people combing the jungle around the Dusun resort, around 65km south of Kuala Lumpur.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop said yesterday that no missing person had been reported in the past decade, apart from hikers who lost their way in the jungle who were usually found within 48 hours.

He said police were investigating all angles, including reports that villagers heard the sound of a truck early on the morning when Nora disappeared. Mr Yusop said: "We are very worried about her safety. We don't know how long she can survive."

Nora's parents, her Belfast mother Meabh and her French father Sebastien, believe she was abducted.

They said she was born with holoprosencephaly, a malformation that causes her to have a smaller brain and has led to learning and physical disabilities.

They said she was not independent, had difficulty walking and had never wandered off on her own or become lost, despite having been to other Asian and European countries in the past.

Police are treating her disappearance as a missing person case. However, they have not ruled out a possible criminal element. They believe she climbed out through an open window. The search operation continued yesterday despite Eid, a major Muslim festival, taking place.

Irish Independent