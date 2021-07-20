Hotels and restaurants ‘totally in the dark’ over plans to police Covid-19 indoor dining passes

HOTELIERS and restaurateurs admitted they are "totally in the dark" about how the Government intends for them to operate digital Covid-19 certificates with the planned re-opening of indoor dining across Ireland.

The warning came as the Government will decide on Wednesday whether to proceed with the long-delayed reopening of indoor dining on July 26 after a seven month lockdown - the longest in Europe.

While the hospitality and tourism sector is desperate for indoor dining to be restored, there are concerns over Government expectations of hotel, restaurant and gastro-pub management in terms of enforcement.

Hotel, restaurant and pub associations warned their members cannot be expected to police the new Covid-19 certificates.

Waterford hotelier Aidan Quirke of the Round Tower Hotel in Ardmore said that they have been offered no advice or guidelines on what to do.

“Next Monday is the launch date for re-opening. How are we going to police and observe it? We’ve had no advice from the Government on how to proof the QR codes or how to check if someone has had Covid-19. That is a problem,” he warned WLRFM.

“We have to be mindful of the fact that the virus is spreading through young children. Children are allowed to dine with parents but it is going to be an issue. There’s no doubt that the (Delta) strain is spreading at a speedy rate and that’s a concern for all in the industry.

“I don’t want to be a police force. We want to run our businesses correctly and safely for both our customers and staff. A lot of our staff are under 18 and unvaccinated and we have a duty of care to protect them too.”

Restaurant owners are desperate to resume indoor operations but want clarity on the new rules from the Government.

Sara Walshe of The Pier Cafe in the popular coastal resort of Tramore said the industry desperately needs to get back to normal.

"We just want to get back and we want to get back safely for our customers and our staff," she said.

"We just have to re-invent ourselves every month until we find out where we're going to be."

Industry groups warned the repeated delays to the reopening of indoor dining has been "a hammer-blow" for the industry.

Retail Excellence, Drinks Ireland and the Restaurants Association of Ireland said the sector needed clear guidance over a resumption of operations.

Michael O'Donovan, owner of The Castle Inn and Chairman of the Cork Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), said those dependent on indoor hospitality services needed hope.

"It has been very tough over the past 17 months - I don't think any of us would have imagined last summer that we would be in this position a full year on."

"Indoor hospitality has been crippled by this pandemic and the Government needs to do everything it can to help us reopen and to stay open. We need every bit of help and support we can get."