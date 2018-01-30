Hotel plan is no laughing matter for McSavage

McSavage, along with a number of politicians and scores of residents in Dublin's Portobello, have lodged objections with Dublin City Council against the planned 178-bedroom, six-storey over basement hotel planned by MKN Property Group and Tifco Ltd at Portobello Harbour.

Comedian David McSavage is among those who object to the proposed hotel in Portobello, Dublin

In total, almost 60 objections against the proposal, mainly from local residents, have been lodged with the council. In his objection, McSavage argued the planned hotel "is far too big in comparison to other buildings in the area".

He also claimed it would change the neighbourhood feeling of Portobello, lead to a massive increase in parking issues and result in even more traffic congestion in an already congested area. Fianna Fáil justice spokesman and local TD Jim O'Callaghan is also opposing the plan.

"There is a significant shortage of housing in the area and throughout the city. The area should be developed for apartments as the country is in the midst of a housing crisis," he said. Planning consultant for the applicants, John Spain and Associates, said the hotel would provide "the catalyst for future development and provides facilities and services in the area" while the scale and massing of the proposal had been carefully considered.

Irish Independent