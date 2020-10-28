Hotel plan for Boland's bakery site an 'act of vandalism', says councillor

Local businesses have expressed concern over plans for a new hotel in the Markets area of Dublin, with one councillor labelling the development "an act of vandalism".

Northern Ireland hotel group Beannchor submitted revised plans for the hotel.

Cathedral Leisure has sought planning permission for the 98-bedroom hotel on the site that includes the former Boland's bakery and biscuit factory off Capel Street.

Beannchor plans to make Dublin the second location for a Bullitt Hotel after it launched the brand in Belfast in 2016.

It is the second time the group, which owns the five-star Merchant in Belfast, has sought approval to develop a hotel in Dublin, after it was refused planning permission for a 62-bedroom hotel by An Bord Pleanála earlier this year.

Cathedral Leisure had originally sought to develop a 96-bedroom hotel on the site, which incorporates a number of protected structures including the Victorian bakery.

However, it has since reduced the number of bedrooms and the proposed height of the building from eight storeys to three as a result of considerable third-party objections and concerns expressed by council planners.

Although the revised plans were approved by Dublin City Council, they were successfully appealed to An Bord Pleanála by a number of parties, including a rival hotel developer, Creekvale, which recently secured planning permission for a 273-bedroom hotel on a nearby site off Capel Street.

Design

The board ruled that Cathedral Leisure's application did not constitute an adequate design "to the context and opportunity of this urban site".

The company has now submitted plans similar to the original design for the hotel, which proposes an eight-storey building to include a bar and restaurant.

It acknowledged the plans are largely the same as those proposed in the first application, but with "reduced removal of fabric and improved layout at ground and mezzanine levels".

The plans have already attracted a number of objections from local property owners and businesses.

Independent councillor Mannix Flynn also opposes the development, claiming it would put efforts to create a living city "out of sync".

"Its height is inappropriate for this part of the city. Given the historic fabric and nature of this area, it is actually an act of vandalism," he said.

"If one was to fall in this location, you would hit your head off another hotel development."

