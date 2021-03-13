| 4°C Dublin

Hotel owner and ‘Golfgate’ host remains at centre of the action

John Sweeney is unlikely to be floored by an unpaid tax bill of €576,000, writes Jon Ihle

Businessman John Sweeney is listed as a director of 30 different companies. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

It’s been a rough few months for John Sweeney.

His Station House Hotel in Clifden, Co Galway hosted the infamous ‘Golfgate’ dinner which led to the resignations of three senior politicians – Dara Calleary, Phil Hogan and Jerry Buttimer – and months of controversy over the newly-appointed Supreme Court Justice Séamus Woulfe.

Laying out the red carpet for the Oireachtas Golf Society in the middle of the pandemic might have garnered Mr Sweeney's hotel some bad short-term publicity and a little lasting brand damage – but for the legal trouble that ensued.

