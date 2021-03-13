Hotel owner and ‘Golfgate’ host remains at centre of the action

It’s been a rough few months for John Sweeney.

His Station House Hotel in Clifden, Co Galway hosted the infamous ‘Golfgate’ dinner which led to the resignations of three senior politicians – Dara Calleary, Phil Hogan and Jerry Buttimer – and months of controversy over the newly-appointed Supreme Court Justice Séamus Woulfe.

Laying out the red carpet for the Oireachtas Golf Society in the middle of the pandemic might have garnered Mr Sweeney's hotel some bad short-term publicity and a little lasting brand damage – but for the legal trouble that ensued.

Now the businessman expects he and his son James, who is the general manager of the Station House, will be summonsed to appear in court, along with two others, to face charges for organising the event in contravention of Covid-19 health regulations.

Independent TD Noel Grealish, captain of the golf society, and former TD and Senator Donie Cassidy, the president of the society, have been confirmed as the other two.

And the trouble doesn't stop there either. Mr Sweeney, who in addition to the hotel has diverse commercial interests in fuel distribution and real estate, also turned up on the tax defaulter's list this week for a bill of nearly €600,000 made up of tax, interest and penalties.

The world might have already moved on and more or less ignored Mr Sweeney's tax problems – just another Celtic Tiger casualty with long-lasting money issues – if the hotel he developed hadn't been the epicentre of a silly-season moral panic last August.

It didn't help that Mr Sweeney shared a table at the notorious meal with Mr Justice Woulfe or that their interactions in the lobby found their way into the transcript of the review by former Supreme Court chief justice Susan Denhan into Mr Justice Woulfe's attendance at the event.

Mr Justice Woulfe pronounced himself "impressed" with the businessman, who he assumed was the owner or manager, and described him as "walking around the lobby trying to help everybody".

Mr Sweeney was getting stuck in at the hotel which he developed in 1998 on the site of former railway and tweed mill buildings, but he was no longer the owner. His three sons – James, Ronan and Joseph – are equal shareholders in the business, but Mr Sweeney remains involved as a director.

However, even that bit of the story is not entirely straightforward. Mr Sweeney only got back on the board of his own hotel in 2018, displacing his son Joseph.

His reappointment came at the end of his five-year restriction as a company director following the collapse and liquidation in 2010 of his holding company, Black Shore, which owned Sweeney oil, several hotels, a string of Esso filling stations and a clutch of Spar shops.

The jewel in the crown was perhaps the one-third stake in Dublin's high-end Shelbourne Hotel on St Stephen's Green, which Mr Sweeney had acquired as part of a consortium including Bernard McNamara in 2004 for €145m, plus additional investments of €125m.

Black Shore collapsed under reported debts of €400m as property developers and hoteliers were going down all over the country during the worst years of the financial crisis. Esso Ireland made the application for liquidation in relation to €12m in debts attached to service stations, but Mr Sweeney had accumulated loans from a number of sources, including HSBC Private Bank Ireland and Anglo Irish Bank, which opposed the receivership at the time.

Ultimately Mr Sweeney, like so many others who had flown too close to the sun during the boom, wound up in Nama.

But a resurrection of notable success looked a possibility as his sons took up where their father left off.

However, any comeback will have to wait as Mr Sweeney sorts out his looming tax and legal woes.

His tax assessment was disclosed in the Revenue’s most recent tax defaulter’s list, published this week. It came after an investigation into under-declaration of income tax.

The €597,293 assessment against Mr Sweeney was made up of €296,267 in tax, €212,146 in interest and €88,880 in penalties.

Of that, €576,863 remained unpaid as of the end of last year.

A spokesman for Mr Sweeney told the Irish Independent that the bill arose out of “corporate tax planning” the businessman engaged in during 2008, which was before his businesses ran into trouble.

The spokesman said the scheme was approved by a firm of reputable tax advisers, but the Revenue later took issue with the scheme and found Mr Sweeney liable for unpaid tax.

Still, based on past form, it will take more than the ‘Golfgate’ charges and a whopping tax bill to put Mr Sweeney on the canvass. He's listed currently as a director of 30 different companies – mostly fuel businesses, as well Western Railway, the company behind the Station House Hotel.

Also listed are the dozens and dozens of liquidated and dissolved firms he was once in charge of.

One item of particular interest is 0.4 acre plot of land in Dublin’s Amiens Street, close to the IFSC. The site is currently occupied by a filling station. Mr Sweeney has indicated he has plans for a hotel there. But the commercial property development potential in that part of the capital is considerable.

Whether owner, director or manager, Mr Sweeney seems to wind up back at the centre of the action.