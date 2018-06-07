Met Éireann has issued a nationwide Status Yellow weather warning due to the risk of heavy thundery downpours.

Hot weather comes at a price as Met Éireann issues nationwide thunder warning

The warning comes into effect at 12pm on Friday and will remain in place until 9pm that night.

Hot and humid temperatures have increased the risk of thunder, with temperatures reaching up to 26C this weekend. Forecaster Liz Gavin said the rest of this week and early next week will see a "good deal of warm and dry weather".

"The UV levels will be high, but there will be some good showers in the mix," she said. "Highest temperatures will be between 21 and 26 degrees. Tomorrow will be light with variable breezes and warm, bright sunny spells. But scattered heavy thundery showers will occur in the midlands and the western half of the country."

A Status Yellow blight warning is also in place. Donegal and southern coastal counties will be affected by this.

