IRELAND is set for a hot and humid weekend, with temperatures in the low 20s in many areas but thunder and heavy rain also on the horizon for some.

Hot and heavy: Temperatures to hit 22C, but there's thunder in the air

There will a lot of cloud today, but some hazy sunshine also, according to Met Eireann.

On Saturday, the Met Eireann forecaster said: “There will be a few showers at first up along the Atlantic coasts.” “It will be hazy and humid for the majority of the day, although some showers off the Irish Sea again through the evening with the potential to turn thundery.”

Saturday temperatures will be “best in the west” with highs reaching between 17 and 22 degrees, although there is potential for spot flooding in the evening. Mist and fog is predicted to set in locally with temperatures dropping to around 13 degrees. Sunday forecasts predict more warm and humid weather with highs ranging between 18 and 23 degrees, warmest in the central and northern counties.

“There will be some scattered showers early on, but spells of sunshine should break through during the day,” said the Met Eireann forecaster. “Thundery showers may return across eastern counties during the evening though.”

Met Eireann predicts warm temperatures in the low to mid-twenties paired with off and on thundery showers will continue into Monday and Tuesday, and carry on into the rest of next week. While many will be using this weekend’s soaring temperatures to bask in the sun and enjoy the outdoors, the Department of Agriculture has warned forest owners, farmers and rural dwellers to be extremely vigilant in relation to fire activity.

A status orange “high fire risk” has been put in place until May 30. The department said in a statement: “An increased ignition risk is associated with increased human activity in high risk areas owing to fine weather, particularly areas associated with turf cutting activities and areas adjacent to urban centres.”

“Recently increased live growth in upland vegetation, low to moderate wind speed and localised high humidity may moderate fire behaviour where conditions permit.”

