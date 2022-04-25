Hot and cold running water and a four-ring hob: What you must have to house a refugee with 486 assessments carried out so far

The Irish Red Cross is using the Rental Tenancy Board (RTB) minimum standards guidelines to assess the homes of people offering to house refugees. Photo: Stock image

How close a dwelling is to a school and healthcare, if there is hot and cold water and a working four-ring hob are all things considered when a person pledges their home for a refugee.

The Irish Red Cross is using the Rental Tenancy Board (RTB) minimum standards as guidelines to assess the homes of people offering to house refugees.

The guidelines include that properties must be free from dampness and have access to hot and cold water and all rooms must have adequate heating and ventilation.

A spokesperson for the charity said if a child will be living in the home what school they will go to will be considered.

Whether there is adequate healthcare near the house will also be looked at, however, the charity said a house is not automatically disqualified if there isn’t a school or doctor nearby, other options will first be discussed.

What privacy can be offered to refugees will also be discussed during the assessment, however, homes are not struck off if the house does not have two bathrooms or more.

The charity initially phones people who have pledged their home and carries out a brief assessment.

The questions they have asked people offering their home in the past include a description and condition of rooms offered, what bathroom arrangements could be in place, and a description of transport and amenities in the area.

It also asks if there are any pets in the house or if anyone has any dietary requirements.

In screening homes in the past, an Irish Red Cross representative then visits the home to carry out an inspection, which includes a checklist of the RTB’s minimum standards.

These guidelines include the need for a toilet, sink, and fixed shower or bath that are all supplied by hot and cold water, and any room that has a bath, shower, or toilet must be adequately screened to ensure privacy.

The tenant must be able to control the heating and all habitable rooms must have adequate lighting.

In the kitchen, a working four-ring hob with an oven and grill must be present, a sink with a draining area, a fridge and freezer, and a washing machine or a washing machine facility within the building.

The form also includes a section that documents the proximity of the home to public transport and other villages, towns and cities.

As of last Friday, 24,708 people had pledged accommodation to the Irish Red Cross for Ukrainian refugees.

Just under 6,000 of these are vacant properties and just over 18,000 are shared.

All people who have pledged vacant homes have been called and 2,400 of these offers have been sent to the Department of Housing to place refugees.

A total of 486 property assessments have been completed and 620 are underway.

The Irish Red Cross said its target date to have all first-round shared pledges calls to be completed is April 26.

Although the charity is in charge of taking pledges, people have also offered their homes directly to refugees, this was especially true at the beginning of the war.

Helena Tubridy, from Athboy, Co Meath, used a website called icanhelp.host as she wanted to offer her home immediately to a Ukrainian refugee needing to flee the country.

A young couple and their five-year-old daughter have now been living in her house for the past six weeks, and Ms Tubridy said it’s a joy to have them.

“I could not stand back and not do anything and because we are empty-nesters we had two spare rooms so why not,” she told the Irish Independent.

“So my daughter sent me a website and I put my details up and within 15 minutes I had a reply from a guy who arrived in Poland with his wife and child and he said ‘can you help us, we are three’ and I said yes and then came home and told my husband.

“They have a little girl who is five so it was a no-brainer, so they flew out of Warsaw to come to me.

“They are in their early 30s, they are both engineers, they are a joy to have in the house. I work from home and they are so considerate.”

Ms Tubridy said she decided to offer her home directly through the website as she wanted to help people as quickly as possible.

“We just did it directly, I had a look at his profile on LinkedIn to make sure he wasn’t an absolute lunatic,” she said.

“I really thought that this needs to be done quickly because the trauma builds up and these people are rattling around in camps, we need to get them housed, settled, sorted and inserted.”

It has recently been revealed that households could be paid up to €400 a month to accommodate Ukrainian refugees under proposals being considered by the Government.

A formal government decision is expected within the next fortnight.