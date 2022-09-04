Hosting service Cloudflare drops hate site Kiwi Farms citing ‘imminent danger to human life’

A major internet hosting service has dropped the online forum Kiwi Farms after users tracked down a transgender Canadian YouTuber and Twitch streamer to an apartment in Belfast where she was hiding out.

Clara Sorrenti, who is known online as Keffals, fled Canada to Northern Ireland after speaking out about suffering a campaign of harassment in her home city.

Now the PSNI is investigating, after an image of the east Belfast apartment complex she is residing in was shared online.

The internet streamer has been subject to the use of ‘swatting’ by trolls on an online forum, with the malicious practice involving alerting police to bogus incidents in the hope a potential armed response may harm the victim.

A social media image of the apartment block was shared online with someone holding a letter which stated, “loyalists against troons”, a derogatory term used to describe transgender people.

Ms Sorrenti left Canada after being targeted on the online forum Kiwi Farms, when she gained notoriety for speaking out about transgender legislation in the United States.

The Cloudflare hosting service has now taken the extraordinary step of dropping Kiwi Farms, citing “an imminent threat to life”.

In a YouTube video last month, Ms Sorrenti said “innocent people are being hurt in an attempt to hurt me”, after police swat teams were sent to an innocent man who lived at her previous address as a result of the practice known as “doxxing”.

“I have been the target of an intense harassment campaign now for several months. I have had friends doxxed, I have had family doxxed, I have had people even loosely associated with me doxxed,” she added.

Speaking about the latest threats in Northern Ireland, the prominent figure on the streaming platform Twitch said: “It’s pretty insane that this followed me. I leave Canada and now I’m in Northern Ireland and the same thing repeated itself, except Northern Ireland police did not pull a firearm on me so that’s cool. I appreciate that.”

“I have never had anyone in my life show up outside where I am staying with a note saying you are not welcome in this community. I try and see the funny things.

“I don’t even want to leave [Northern Ireland] now ... If I go to somewhere else in Europe, the same situation could just happen again, except the police aren’t aware.”

In a statement to The Sunday Times the PSNI said they received a report of an incident last Tuesday.

“Officers attended the scene but found nothing ongoing on their arrival. Inquiries are continuing surrounding the incident which is being treated as hate-motivated at this time,” a PSNI spokesperson added.

On Saturday, citing an "immediate threat to human life," Cloudflare dropped the notorious stalking and harassment site Kiwi Farms from its internet security services following the online campaign started by transgender Twitch streamer Clara Sorrenti to pressure it to do so.

“This is an extraordinary decision for us to make and given Cloudflare’s role as an Internet infrastructure provider, a dangerous one that we are not comfortable with,” CEO Matthew Prince wrote in a blog post. “However, the rhetoric on the Kiwifarms site and specific, targeted threats have escalated over the last 48 hours to the point that we believe there is an unprecedented emergency and immediate threat to human life unlike what we have previously seen from Kiwifarms or any other customer before.”

For years, members of the site have congregated on what they call a “lighthearted discussion forum” to organise vicious harassment campaigns against transgender people, feminists and others they deem mockable.

Sorrenti has been leading a campaign to pressure Cloudflare to drop Kiwi Farms.

“When a multi-billion dollar corporation like Cloudflare has to drop Kiwi Farms because of an ‘imminent and emergency threat to human life’ it is no longer a matter of free speech. Removing Kiwi Farms from the internet is a matter of public safety for every single person online,” she tweeted on Saturday.

On Sunday, Kiwi Farms was inaccessible. But a version of the site with a .ru domain name was intermittently up and running, though it was not clear whether it would remain up.

“There has never been a violent incident in our history, which cannot be said for many other sites still on Cloudflare. This narrative feels like a lie spun up to save face,” Moon, who posts on Kiwi Farms under the pseudonym “Null,” posted Saturday in response to Cloudflare's cutoff. Reached earlier by The Associated Press to comment on the campaign against his site, Moon replied only “the press are scum.”

KiwiFarms.ru is registered to and protected by the Russian company DDoS-Guard, whose customers have in the past included Russian government websites including the Defense Ministry and cybercriminal forums where stolen credit cards are bought and sold.

Last year, DDoS-Guard protected the pro-Trump social media website Parler.com for a time after Amazon withdrew hosting services. KiwiFarms.ru was registered on July 12, suggesting the site's creator and administrator, Joshua Conner Moon, was aware Cloudflare could drop his site and thus created a backup plan.

DDoS-Guard did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Sunday. Its internet connection is provided by VegasNAP, a Las Vegas-based company that said in response to queries last week that it does not disclose information about its clients. Contacted again Sunday, the company did not immediately respond.