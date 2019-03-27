Hospitals warned to check foreign doctors' clinical skills before hiring

Hospitals have been issued with a patient safety directive to carry out more checks on the skills of doctors from some countries before hiring them.

The circular was issued by the HSE earlier this month and comes in the wake of the latest strong criticism by High Court president Judge Peter Kelly of HSE recruitment procedures involving doctors and other healthcare staff.

Earlier this week, Judge Kelly struck off a radiographer who worked for just two weeks at University Hospital Waterford, who he said was "simply a danger to the public".

The court was told the radiographer has put the health and safety of the mother of a young patient at risk by exposing the woman to unnecessary radiation while taking images of the child.

It is among a number of cases highlighted by Judge Kelly over the past year.

The HSE directive issued to hospitals earlier this month warns that graduates of medical schools in some countries are not required to do the same "on the job" internship training which is needed in Ireland.

It means they may have little experience of bedside patient care.

This is due to the fact that these states have lengthier academic undergraduate degrees.

However, they are still eligible for automatic registration in the Medical Council and can work here.

The directive warns hospitals they must secure evidence of clinical skills or experience of the doctor during the recruitment process.

Those responsible for recruitment must ensure a candidate satisfies the specific criteria for the post "prior to any offer ofemployment being made". This should be done through the interview process and subsequent gathering of references.

"While the interview process will never equate to a full assessment of clinical competency, it provides the opportunity to explore a candidate's level of training and experience."

It says that in the case of certain posts requiring a ­particular level of clinical experience or skills, interview boards must be aware that candidates may or may not possess the experience or clinical skills required for that post.

"There is an obligation on interview panels to assess the candidate's self-reported clinical skills at interview and do an independent evaluation."

It is essential that the doctor's level of clinical experience is ascertained through direct questions, according to the directive.

Hospitals have insisted they are under pressure to fill posts to ensure there are enough doctors to provide medical cover and fill rosters.

It has meant some doctors who would previously not have been hired are taken on.

