Hospitals on war footing with rises in Covid, flu and RSV as Halloween revelry threatens to overwhelm emergency departments

Overcrowded hospitals have been told be on war footing from today with rising cases of Covid-19, flu and RSV as Halloween revelry threatens to overwhelm emergency departments..

And there are fears of a “tripledemic” of all three viruses this winter which will require an emergency plan on par with peak pandemic response.

In stark internal memo, hospital and community care managers were warned yesterday to roll out an advance seven-point action plan to reduce the risks of trolley gridlock over the bank holiday weekend which could take days to bring under control.

The memo from chief operations manager Damien McCallion said: ”We are we are seeing increased incidence of Covid-19, RSV and influenza the population.

“There has been a particular increase in both RSV and influenza with a significant increase in RSV in children under 4 years old. We are also continuing to see growth in Covid-19 cases, with some impact of the new Covid-19 sub-variant BQ.1.”

The trolley numbers on the October 25 had 530 people awaiting a bed at 8am in acute hospitals, representing a 52pc increase on the same date last year and is one of the highest numbers of patients waiting admission in recent years.

“This needs urgent attention and requires a collective approach by hospitals, community health organisations and the natural ambulance service.”

He warned: ”Please ensure all necessary actions are taken to mitigate the risks for patients over the coming weeks.”

The HSE has asked the public to consider all options such as a local injury unit before attending an emergency department .

Mr McCallion said a key focus area for this winter is the patient experience times for those people over 75 years of age as it is known their health is disproportionately impacted by delays in care.

“In those sites where this remains an issue can you please give this renewed focus.

“Of particular concern at present is the increased length of stay and the high numbers of patients in our hospitals where there are delays in the transfer of their care.

“These patients require urgent attention in order to reduce these indicators in line with commitments given in our winter plan.. Even small improvements in these areas would release capacity in our system. I would appreciate if you could please give these

indicators your urgent attention..”

Covid-19, flu and RSV could all surge at one time and “it is crucial that each area has an emergency plan not dissimilar to the peak pandemic response.”

He said: “I would appreciate it if you could ensure that each hospital and community health organisation has a clear emergency plan in the event that we would reach such an emergency situation. “

”I know that this is a very challenging period for you and your teams however it is critical that we ensure that all possible measures are being taken to protect our staff and patients. I am conscious that we have had constant pressures in our urgent and emergency care system throughout this year and that this demand is continuing to grow."

The seven-point plan for the bank holiday includes optimising the discharge of patients, having senior doctors available over the weekend to make decisions around admission of patients and having clear information on where step down and rehabilitation beds are available.

In a message to the public, the HSE said it is encouraging people over the weekend and midterm break to consider all care options before attending emergency departments in order to protect them for patients who need urgent and emergency care.

“Emergency Departments continue to be extremely busy with high numbers of patients attending who require admission. This means that patients who attend for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times.

“It is really important that people who do require emergency care are encouraged to attend emergency departments where they will be prioritised. Please dial 999 or 112 for emergency care if there is concern for serious illness or injury.

“The HSE regrets that patients will face significant delays and asks everyone to help our staff at this time by considering other options for non-emergency care such as Injury Units, Out of hours GP and pharmacies before attending an emergency department,” it said.

Injury units treat injuries that are not life-threatening, such as broken bones, dislocations, sprains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.

Details of Injury Unit locations and what they can and cannot treat are on hse.ie/injuryunits

Due to a number of Covid-19 outbreaks in hospitals around the county, some access to visitors may be restricted and people are advised to check in advance if planning to visit a family member in hospital over the weekend.