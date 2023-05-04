Hospitals may be hit by winter strike by nurses over ‘unsafe staffing levels’

Hospitals may be hit by a winter strike by nurses as anger grows over unsafe staffing levels, it emerged today.

Delegates at the annual meeting of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) in Killarney voted unanimously in favour of holding a ballot for national industrial action in mid-September unless progress is made on safe staffing at that point.

It could potentially mean the hospitals will face industrial action as services struggle to cope with autumn and winter pressures.

The emergency motion passed at the meeting said the conference notes the progress made by direct dialogue in respect of establishing mechanisms to determine safe staffing levels, skill mix in nursing and midwifery.

“These mechanisms form government policy on surgical and medical wards and emergency departments.

“The mechanisms are termed ‘the framework for safe nurse staffing and skill mix phases 1 and 2’. Phase three is currently a pilot in residential care of the older person services”.

It said that in the interest of patient and staff safety the INMO is advocating and pursuing with government the underpinning of these frameworks by legislation, to mandate safe staffing and skill mix.

It also wants the the extension of the framework model to all nursing and midwifery work locations.

“Notwithstanding the good work of all involved it is very apparent that implementation is not funded to the correct level or indeed considered a priority by HSE/Government.

“In 2017, the INMO reached agreement with the HSE that an annual funded workforce plan for nursing and midwifery would be agreed with the union annually. This has only occurred on one occasion, that was 2017.

“Despite numerous meetings, conciliation conferences, and evidence which supports the requirement for a funded workforce plan on an annual basis, this has not occurred”.

The delegates mandated the Executive Council of the INMO that “in the absence of sufficient progress on this issue, to commence a ballot of all members for industrial action in mid-September 2023.

“The nature and timing of any action [is] to be determined by the Executive Council”.

The motion added that sufficient progress to deliver safe staffing must be achieved to ensure the catastrophic impact of events endured last winter, is not repeated.

Earlier HSE chief Bernard Gloster told the meeting that there is little doubt the progression of implementation of the safe staffing framework was, like so many aspects life, hampered by the pandemic. That said, there has been a solid focus on investment.

“For phase one; medical surgical wards, 397 new nursing posts have been approved and 356 filled in addition to 71 new healthcare assistant posts, of which 55 have been filled.

“For phase two; emergency department, 101 new nursing posts approved and 29 filled. The support of the Minister for Health and the Department in this effort is reflected in the sum of €31m new investment to date to make this happen.

“As you are aware the Minister announced yesterday that he has sanctioned the posts this year for full implementation in all hospitals. This is significant and in support we now need to move to commencement in all hospitals in 2023 and completion where possible in as many as the workers are available to achieve this”.

He added: “In nursing terms this means a requirement for 687 WTE [whole time equivalent] in addition to Healthcare Assistants. We will achieve this through an approved agency staff conversion of more than 330 people and more than 350 new posts.

“The conclusion of phased one and two will result in approximately 1,200 additional nurses for safe staffing measures.

“It is my intention to finalise the remaining implementation plans by June of this year and then to ensure every effort and process is deployed to make those plans happen. I have no doubt there will be challenges along the way but working together and being flexible in achieving both the letter and spirit of the framework will result in a significant shift in the care of the patients you encounter every day.”