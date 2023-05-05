Hospitals may be given funding to provide housing for health staff, Stephen Donnelly says

Individual hospitals may be allowed to use capital funding to provide some form of accommodation for nurses who are struggling in the housing crisis.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today it could be up to the HSE and the hospitals to put together bids for accommodation and it is something he is looking at.

He was speaking after delegates at the annual meeting of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) called for affordable purpose-built housing to be made available nearer their workplace amid warnings some are facing two hour drives home after fourteen hour shifts putting themselves in danger.

It has added to recruitment and retention difficulties. A weighting allowance was called for to support nurses in city hospitals.

Other nurses who come here from abroad are sharing rooms with strangers and are leaving their jobs for Canada or Australia because of the cost of finding somewhere to live.

Asked about the impact of the housing crisis on healthcare staff the minister said he believed there is no reason why accommodation for workers could not be part of the capital plan for next year.

“We will be allocated a certain amount of capital as yet undetermined that will be part of the Estimates process.

“And as part of that, then it would be up to the HSE and the hospitals to put together bids for this kind of accommodation and certainly that can be that can be looked at.”

He said the issue has been raised with him by hospitals already.

“The proposals are coming to me actually from hospital managers.” He was in Galway University Hospital, some time back and they pointed an administration block that could actually used to be a nurse accommodation unit.

“I've had a conversation just in the last week with the Mater Hospital, where they're looking at various properties in Dublin close to the hospital that they could either by retrofit to make them appropriate for accommodation, or indeed start to build their own individual blocks.

“So individual hospitals are now looking at this. I think that's very positive, because I think the hospitals that are that are having the most difficulty in hiring people in because of the lack of rental accommodation, they're the ones that really are looking to prioritise this.

“So what we'll do is we'll continue to have those conversations with the department, with the HSE and with the estates team in the HSE, and see where we might be able to invest to start creating some of this accommodation.”

He acknowledged there needed to be extra supports put in place for international healthcare professionals who are coming here.

Earlier, a number of nurses who have come to work here from abroad told the conference the accommodation crisis was urgent.

It was a disincentive to nurses to stay in their jobs here.

Eilis Corcoran, a Cork nurse pointed out a twelve hour shift can run to fourteen hours, and then someone may have to commute two hours to get home.

"You have a two hour drive and you are just turning around for your next shift,” she said, adding: “I cannot imagine driving that distance.”

Meanwhile, Mary Tully of the Cavan branch said modular housing could be built near hospital sites to accommodate nurses who have to travel a long distance.

“I am going to suggest two ways of dealing with the issue in the short-term for nurses, this is just specifically for nurses and midwives. I am suggesting maybe to build modular homes on available land or in close proximity to hospitals, they don’t cost huge money.

“They range in prices from €50,000 more or less. They could accommodate nurses who are commuting long distance, I know there are nurses commuting very long distances, driving home and it is very unsafe. If they wanted to do their shifts and stay, that would be a way of accommodating them. “

Karen McGowan the union’s President said some nurses recruited from abroad by agencies were being placed in Airbnbs ’thirty miles away from where they worked. In other instances, newly recruited nurses are spending 77pc of their take-home pay on rent.

Meanwhile, Mr Donnelly also promised to roll out safe staffing in all hospitals by the end of the year .

He added that over the past three years, the number of nursing and midwifery places had been increased by around 350 and he is hoping to add another 400 but has yet to get s Government sign-off.

Ms McGowan also paid tribute to the late CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan, describing her as her heroine and inspiring her to change from emergency department nursing to training as an advanced nurse practitioner in gynaecology.