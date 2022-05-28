Hospital’s errors put grandchild’s life at risk, says mother of Orlaith Quinn who took her own life days after giving birth

The heartbroken mum of a woman who died by suicide in a Northern Ireland hospital has said her newborn granddaughter’s life was put at risk as a result of a catalogue of failings in their care.

Orlaith Quinn took her own life at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital in Belfast less than two days after giving birth to her third child, Meabh, and hours after a psychiatrist said she was not a suicide risk.

This was despite the fact Dr Bob Boggs, who carried out an assessment on Mrs Quinn after her family raised serious concerns about her mental health, was unable to rule out postpartum psychosis — a severe mental health crisis which carries with it an increased risk of suicide and infanticide.

Mrs Quinn, a 33-year-old mum of three, was subsequently moved to a side room where she was left unsupervised with her newborn baby.

On Thursday, the coroner examining the circumstances of Mrs Quinn’s death in the early hours of October 11, 2018, ruled her death was “foreseeable and preventable”.

Reacting to the findings, Mrs Quinn’s mum, Siobhan Graham, blasted the care her daughter and granddaughter received and said it was “only a matter of pure luck” Meabh was not harmed or killed.

She also hit out at an apology by the Belfast Trust following the devastating inquest findings as “too little, too late”.

Tragic: Orlaith Quinn. Credit: Belfast Telegraph

Tragic: Orlaith Quinn. Credit: Belfast Telegraph

A spokeswoman from the trust issued a statement yesterday evening, which said: “Belfast Trust would like to extend a sincere and unreserved apology to the family of Mrs Orlaith Quinn.

“We know this continues to be an incredibly painful time and we offer our deepest sympathies to them.”

However, Mrs Graham said: “It’s cold comfort, to be honest, too little, too late.

“I’ve said from day one that Orlaith was failed yet Thursday was the first day it was officially acknowledged that she had postpartum psychosis.

“We’ve had to fight every step of the way, we were even originally told there was no need for an inquest.

“Orlaith was treated like she was of no consequence, of no importance, and neither was Meabh.

Orlaith and Ciaran Quinn on their wedding day. Credit: Laurence King

Orlaith and Ciaran Quinn on their wedding day. Credit: Laurence King

“The trust didn’t seem to consider her at all, there was no risk assessment or care plan put in place to reflect the fact Orlaith might have had postpartum psychosis and there was no consideration of this when the trust reviewed what had happened.

“It’s only a matter of pure luck that Meabh is still here with us today.”

Mrs Graham also described the horrifying way she discovered her only daughter was dead, revealing she had no idea Orlaith was even missing when she was told the crushing news.

“It was shortly before five in the morning when I got a phonecall and the person on the other end of the phone said it was the police,” she explained.

“They asked me if I had someone with me and when I said I did, they just said, ‘your daughter is dead’, as blunt as that.

“They didn’t even come to my door, they just rang me in the middle of the night.

Orlaith Quinn on her wedding day. Credit: Laurence King

Orlaith Quinn on her wedding day. Credit: Laurence King

“I woke my husband and told him, you should have heard the screams from him.”

She also described the moment Orlaith’s young sons, who were just four and eight at the time, were told about their precious mum’s death.

“Conal is older and he understood, I know every grandmother says it, but he is a gifted child and he really got it,” she said.

“He was like a wild animal when we told him, whereas Aodhan was that bit younger and didn’t really understand.

“We have tried our best to shield them from everything, but it’s hard, we tell them that what happened wasn’t Orlaith’s fault or theirs.

“She would never have deliberately left her children behind, her children were her life, she was such a dedicated and loving mummy and almost over protective of them.

“I live with what happened every day, every night when I go to sleep and every morning when I waken up, it’s always on my mind.

“It’s around us all the time, even Conal was doing his spellings on Thursday night and one of the words was ‘mother’.

“We’re surrounded by it all the time, my dad is 92 and he’s going through all this again.

“Orlaith and I were very close, I knew her inside out, we talked most days and if we didn’t talk, we texted.”

Mrs Quinn gave birth to Meabh on the morning of October 9, 2018, by emergency caesarean section.

The following day, her behaviour changed suddenly.

Her husband, Ciaran, described her as “possessed” and said she was “manic, uncontrollable, loud, speaking irrationally, would not listen to reason, she was angry, upset and physically shaking”.

She told Mr Quinn, Mrs Graham, a midwife and doctor that she had tried three times to kill herself five days earlier.

She said she had lost consciousness on the last attempt.

She also said she had harmed her baby as a result of her low mood throughout the latter part of her pregnancy and that Meabh was brain damaged and would require a wheelchair.

Mrs Quinn said the police were coming to arrest her and that she would go to prison.

She also said she had felt like jumping out of a window on the hospital ward and described experiencing an out-of-body sensation.

The trust’s psychiatric liaison team, Dr Boggs and psychiatric nurse John Casey, attended the ward and assessed Mrs Quinn that afternoon.

However, the assessment was not carried out in a private room and there were at least four disruptions by staff.

Dr Boggs did not speak to Mrs Quinn alone or speak to Mr Quinn or Mrs Graham separately from Mrs Quinn to ascertain their opinion on her mental health.

They also did not read Mrs Quinn’s medical notes prior to the assessment taking place, meaning they were unaware at the time that she was not providing them with a full account of her mental health issues.

Dr Boggs reached the conclusion it was most likely that Mrs Quinn was suffering from obsessional compulsive disorder, although he could not rule out the possibility she had postpartum psychosis.

He decided not to discuss with Mr or Mrs Quinn what he believed may be wrong, that recovery was possible with proper treatment, or explain the care plan he was putting in place.

At no point were Mr Quinn or Mrs Graham told that Dr Boggs had not ruled out postpartum psychosis and were simply told that one of them should stay with her overnight in a supportive role.

Mrs Quinn was subsequently moved to a side room after Dr Boggs recommended a “watchful waiting” approach and that she would benefit from a “low stimulus environment”.

Mrs Quinn was not prescribed with medication either, something the coroner said should have happened.

Meanwhile, staff caring for Mrs Quinn that night were not told a diagnosis of postpartum had not been ruled out.

Mr and Mrs Quinn agreed to share the night feeds and at one point, Mr Quinn awoke and discovered his wife was missing.

Her body was subsequently found in a nearby corridor.

Mrs Graham continued: “I could see when I saw Orlaith that day in the hospital that something was seriously wrong, I said straight away I thought it could be postpartum psychosis.”

Mrs Graham also said her daughter’s calm demeanour later in the day of October 10 was not a reason to rule out the possibility that Orlaith was a suicide risk.

“You don’t try and take your own life when you’re nine months pregnant and then a few days later, you’re suddenly better just because you’ve talked about it,” she said.

She also described Orlaith’s composure during the assessment as a “red flag”.

“It’s basic suicide awareness that someone who has made the decision to take their life can appear at peace and happy,” she said.

“One anti-psychotic tablet is all it would have taken and my daughter would still be alive.

“I could have gone out and bought a strip from somewhere for £5, I told that to someone in the trust and they said I would be in prison if I’d done that.

“I know that, but my daughter would have been alive and that would be good enough for me.

“Orlaith was my life, even now, three and a half years later when the door opens or I see someone who looks like her, for a split second I think it’s her.

“She was brilliant, she was bright, she had her own opinions on everything, I just adored her.”

Solicitor Patrick Mullarkey, who represented the Quinn family throughout the inquest, said: “It is a tragedy that a family has been left bereft, in circumstances where Orlaith suffered from an illness which was amenable to both diagnosis and treatment and where prospects for recovery were good, subject to the provision of appropriate care.”

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “We note the comments made by Orlaith Quinn’s mother and have no further comment to make.”

A Belfast Trust spokesman said: “Belfast Trust would like to extend a sincere and unreserved apology to the family of Mrs Orlaith Quinn. We unreservedly accept the coroner’s findings.

“The trust is committed to learning from Orlaith Quinn’s tragic death.

“We have put in place an education and training programme in order to help our staff recognise the risk of postpartum psychosis and treat this appropriately. We hope this will prevent any further families experience the tragic loss that the Quinn family has suffered.

“We know this continues to be an incredibly painful time for Mrs Quinn’s family and we offer them our deepest sympathies.”