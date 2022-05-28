| 14.4°C Dublin

Hospital’s errors put grandchild’s life at risk, says mother of Orlaith Quinn who took her own life days after giving birth

She has slammed trust’s apology as ‘too little, too late’ after coroner ruled that her daughter’s death at Royal Jubilee Hospital was ‘foreseeable and preventable’

Lisa Smyth

The heartbroken mum of a woman who died by suicide in a Northern Ireland hospital has said her newborn granddaughter’s life was put at risk as a result of a catalogue of failings in their care.

Orlaith Quinn took her own life at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital in Belfast less than two days after giving birth to her third child, Meabh, and hours after a psychiatrist said she was not a suicide risk.

