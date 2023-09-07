Hospitals’ audit reveals missed opportunities to secure donor organs for transplants

The Irish Kidney Association said that at any one time, around 600 people are on the transplant list for various organs. Photo: Getty

A number of potential missed chances to secure organs have emerged, as around 600 people in Ireland are on transplant waiting lists.

Data was collected on a pilot basis in six hospital intensive care units between last November and February.

The survey was carried out by the National Office of Clinical Audit (NOCA) to look at organ donation practices in Ireland.

The aim of the audit was to ensure that every person who is approaching end of life in an intensive care unit or emergency department is offered the possibility of becoming an organ donor, where it is appropriate.

It found that around 23, or 10pc, of 231 patients during that time period had died in circumstances where they were eligible for organ donation. Thirteen of these patients went on to become organ donors.

Three of the patients could not become organ donors due to medical events, but in five other cases processes were not properly followed.

Dr Alan Gaffney, clinical lead for the potential donor organ development project, said: “After accounting for all medical reasons why someone did not become an organ donor, 10 cases were considered as potential missed opportunities for donation.

“Three of these patients would never have become donors due to medical events that made organ donation impossible.

“There were five cases where ideal organ donation processes were not followed. While there is no guarantee that following ideal processes would have resulted in more donors, two to three of these cases might have resulted in donation, had ideal processes been followed.”

Of the families of eligible donors who were approached about donation, 68pc agreed that it would have been their loved one’s wish to become an organ donor and consented.

Four patients fulfilled the criteria for brainstem testing – which determines whether brain stem death has occurred – but did not undergo it. In one case, there was a reluctance to approach the family. In the three other cases, organ donation was discussed either before a conversation about brainstem testing or during the prognosis conversation.

The audit suggested that the full potential for donation after brain death (DBD) may not have been realised in a small number of cases. DBD results in a greater number of organs per donor than donation after circulatory death (DCD).

The audit found a 68pc rate of brainstem testing, which is lower than reported in the UK, although the fact the audit only covered a small number of hospitals and included patients over 80, who are excluded from donation, had to be taken in to account.

It is important that intensive care staff have input from organ donor staff to avoid missed opportunities, the report said.

There is also a need for a dedicated organ donor nurse manager in each participating hospital, as well as a greater need to approach families earlier.

The Irish Kidney Association said that at any one time, around 600 people are on the active transplant list for various organs.

Dr Gaffney said: “Organ donation happens because of the generosity of people who die in our intensive care units.

“It also happens because the healthcare system and those that work in it recognise the rare opportunities for organ donation that present themselves and manage the whole donation process in a professional and sensitive way.”