Hospitals ask senior doctors to be on site this bank holiday weekend amid fears for emergency overcrowding

Hospitals are asking senior doctors to be on site this bank holiday weekend as revelry over the St Patrick’s festivities threatens to cause long trolley waits and more overcrowding.

Hospital emergency departments have seen a spike in numbers on trolleys over the past week as they return to normal amid and treat more patients on waiting lists.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said that “hospitals have requested that senior clinical decision makers are available in hospitals over the weekend so they can support better movement of patients through the hospital system.

“Where hospitals can use private hospital or community beds to make beds available in acute hospitals, they will do so.”

She added that emergency departments continue to be extremely busy and the HSE regrets that patients, particularly those who are non-urgent are experiencing long waiting times.

“Hospital teams across the country, together with the HSE national team are working hard to do all they can to reduce the length of time patients wait in emergency departments – particularly as we come in to what is traditionally a very busy weekend in our emergency departments.”

Hospital and community teams continue to work closely to identify patients who are suitable for discharge home or to community beds in order to maximise the number of beds available in acute hospitals.

They are “continuing to try to balance the high level of attendance at our emergency departments and the need to identify suitable hospital beds for these patients with the need to maintain time critical surgery.

“Hospitals are continually reviewing their patients who are scheduled for elective procedures to try to ensure that those patients who require very urgent or time critical surgery can be admitted to hospital.”

Over the St Patrick’s Day bank holiday weekend, which is always a busier time for our hospitals and emergency services, the HSE is encouraging the public to consider all care options before attending emergency departments.

This is in order to protect EDs for patients who need urgent and emergency care.

“You can help our staff at this busy time by considering other options for non-emergency care such as Injury Units, Out of Hours GP and pharmacies before attending an ED.

Injury units treat injuries that are not life-threatening, such as broken bones, dislocations, sprains, wounds, scalds and minor burns. Details of Injury Unit locations and what they can and cannot treat are on hse.ie/injuryunits

It is really important that people who do require emergency care are encouraged to attend EDs where they will be prioritised. Please dial 999 or 112 for emergency care if there is concern for serious illness or injury.

“Information on how to manage common illness and advice on when to get emergency help is available from hse.ie/winter and the HSE’s mychild website also has lots of information regarding winter childhood illness and viruses.”