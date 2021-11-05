The hospitality sector have been called to a meeting by the Department of the Taoiseach

The hospitality sector has been warned that compliance with Covid-19 guidelines is “essential” if the Government is to continue with the “current level of openness”.

The industry was this evening called to a meeting by the Department of Taoiseach which will take place next week and warned a “collective effort” is needed to reduce the “burden of disease and mortality of this latest wave”.

In an email to the sector, the Taoiseach’s department warned that it is essential that there is a “full understanding” by restaurant, pub and nightclub owners of how the virus transmits and what causes a “potential outbreak or super spreader event”.

They were told that if there current “level of openness” is to continue the hospitality industry must ensure compliance with Covid-19 guidelines is “considered best practice rather than minimum standard to protect communities”.

“Individual businesses need to proactively risk assess their premises to calibrate mitigating measures in a bespoke way for their business,” the email added.

They were invited to a meeting at noon on November 9 where they will be shown the latest data on the spread of the virus and how it relates to the hospitality and night-time economy sector.

They will also be shown data compiled on compliance with existing Covid-19 measures by the industry.

They will discuss how the “sectors can partner with the Government in promoting and amplifying public health messaging at this critical juncture”.

“If we do not engender a sense of collective effort, it will severely hamper out capacity to get transmission under control. In turn this will limit our option in terms of reducing the burden of disease and mortality of this latest wave,” it added.



