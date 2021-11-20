| 9.8°C Dublin

Hospitality sector feels the pinch as companies cancel Christmas parties

Padraic O'Kane says The Round Room at The Mansion House in Dublin will lay idle this Christmas. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Padraic O'Kane says The Round Room at The Mansion House in Dublin will lay idle this Christmas. Photo: Mark Condren

Ciara O'Loughlin and Gordon Deegan

The hospitality industry could lose many hundreds of thousands of euro this Christmas as increased government restrictions enforced as a result of a surge in Covid-19 cases have led to a wave of party cancellations.

Although large gather- ings are not against official guidelines, many businesses have decided to scrap big Christmas get-togethers as the work from home order has been reinstated.

