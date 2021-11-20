Hospitality sector feels the pinch as companies cancel Christmas parties

The hospitality industry could lose many hundreds of thousands of euro this Christmas as increased government restrictions enforced as a result of a surge in Covid-19 cases have led to a wave of party cancellations.

Although large gather- ings are not against official guidelines, many businesses have decided to scrap big Christmas get-togethers as the work from home order has been reinstated.

One of the country’s best known five-star hotels, Dromoland Castle, and a sister hotel have lost an estimated €400,000 in Christmas party income in recent days.

Dromoland Castle’s chief financial officer Joe Hughes said: “Prior to the chief medical officer’s comments, some companies had already cancelled their gatherings, but the formal announcement crystallised smaller party group cancellations within 24 hours.”

Mr Hughes said about €250,000 of the estimated €400,000 in cancellations had been made since Dr Tony Holohan’s comments about Christmas parties.

The Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin, a popular venue for office Christmas celebrations, has had all its corporate parties cancelled.

Managing partner Padraic O’Kane said The Round Room will be empty over the festive period.

“Traditionally we do Christmas parties up to 500 people,” he told the Irish Independent. “This year we reduced the numbers back to no more than 300 people as we wanted to put in a number of safety mechanisms.

“We had 17 bookings in from different corporates and businesses and they have now all cancelled, so The Round Room will sit completely idle for Christmas.

“Even conferences that were lined up for about 100 to 150 people are all gone. The bookings we lost for the second half of November and December are gone – we won’t get that revenue back.”

However, he said bookings in the group’s two restaurants – the Fire Steakhouse & Bar and Sole Seafood & Grill & Bar – remain strong as the biggest booking they allowed was two groups of 10.

“We are losing some of those two tables of 10, but what seems to be holding is the tables of four, six, eight or 10, so the smaller office parties are getting together,” Mr O’Kane said.

“At the moment that smaller level is holding, and if we lose a booking we’re replacing it. Anything above 20 seems to be in bother.”

He believes companies are cancelling their Christmas parties because they do not want to be seen to be holding big gatherings.

Mr O’Kane said cancellations began to come in “strong and fast” some weeks ago when Nphet said office workers should return to working from home.

The Press Up hospitality group, which owns a number of bars and restaurants in Dublin including Sophie’s and The Grayson, said it has seen some cancellations but “bookings remain strong”.

Comedy club The Laughter Lounge, in the capital, has moved a number of its Christmas party bookings to a virtual night due to companies cancelling big in-person gatherings.

“We started planning our virtual Christmas events in August and decided to operate our venue at 70pc capacity to give everyone peace of mind, including ourselves,” said marketing manager Holly Soulter.

“In the last few days we’ve had hundreds of calls from larger companies who are confused as to what to do – book in for an in-person show or go virtual.

“The announcement this week totally made that decision for them and so all the big companies have gone virtual.”

A spokesperson for the Irish Hotels Federation said many of its members are reporting party cancellations as companies want to take a cautious approach.

Meanwhile, the GAA has cancelled its Santa Experience at Croke Park, which was due to run from November 27 to December 23.

It said rising Covid numbers and “continued uncertainty” led to the “tough decision” to call off the event.