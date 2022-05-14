Hospitality crisis: ‘We’re open only three days, we simply can’t find the staff to do more’

Restaurateurs and hoteliers who survived the pandemic are now fighting on a new front – staffing shortages in the hospitality industry have reached crisis point.

Several high-profile restaurant owners have been unable to reopen high-end establishments in Dublin city centre due to a lack of staff.

The problem is nationwide and some experts fear it is growing.

Ray and Margaret O’Connor spent their life savings building their business, the Old Stone House restaurant in Ballinlough, Co Roscommon.

Read More

Devastated by the pan- demic, they have managed to save their business and are packed out every night they open their doors. However, that is only three days a week.

They do not have the staff to open any other days.

“We simply can’t get enough staff and if it doesn’t change the industry will be fighting another battle we can’t win,” head chef and owner Mr O’Connor said.

“I have two waitresses who travel down from Westmeath every weekend to keep the doors open, and I’ve another girl who comes from as far away as Navan.

“To me, the problem is young people don’t want to do the work any more. They don’t want to work weekends.

“We have fabulous part-time college students, but at the moment we can’t open on a Thursday because we don’t have the staff. We’re waiting for our part-timers to get their holidays so we can open on a Thursday.

“When I was young, as soon as we could walk we would be out working, but it’s not like that now.

“I feel the pandemic subsidy wasn’t good for some young people.”

Mr O’Connor said he was counting his blessings after recently taking on a new hire. He said he would do his best to keep her and attract more staff.

“We’ve recently employed an absolutely fabulous waitress who joined us from Ukraine,” he said.

“We are so grateful to her and feel so lucky to have her.”

Echoing the O’Connors’ difficulties, Dan Murphy, the general manager of The Galway Bay Hotel, said hotels were being forced to cancel large functions and events because they could not staff them.

“There is a very well documented and serious staffing problem in the industry at the moment,” he said.

“I know hotels who are getting enquiries for functions large and small and they are not taking them because they don’t have the people to service them.

“It’s a severe problem. Throughout the country, you have hotels that are not selling all their bedrooms either.

“We have about 215 staff. It’s a big and busy hotel and we need to keep the staff we have and attract more.”

Mr Murphy recently won the Best Employer in Galway award at the Galway Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

“Some of us could see a staff exodus coming from the early stages of the pandemic, so that is certainly where I started to really focus on the well-being of our staff,” he said.

He adopted “a very focused approach to our retention strategy, and this is working exceptionally well for us”.

“The core values our team live by are honesty, passion, flexibility, excellence and fun. These have become a way of life at the hotel,” Mr Murphy said.

“We have a wellness coordinator who oversees staff yoga classes and organises walks on the prom every day for 20 minutes.

“Not every staff member will take part, but many do and find it hugely rewarding.

“Our leisure centre used to be for guests and members, but I decided to phase out outside memberships during the pandemic, so the leisure centre is now just for staff and guests.

“We have a fabulous group of young people in the hotel and we take a lot from their energy. We have been recognised recently, winning the Best Employer in Galway, and we can see a steady stream of CVs since.

“Word seems to be spread- ing that we are a good place to work. That is vital.”