Hospitality crisis: ‘We’re open only three days, we simply can’t find the staff to do more’

Ray O'Connor of the Old Stone House restaurant in Ballinlough, Co Roscommon. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand
Dan Murphy, the general manager of the Galway Bay Hotel. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand

Ray O'Connor of the Old Stone House restaurant in Ballinlough, Co Roscommon. Photo: Ray Ryan

Dan Murphy, the general manager of the Galway Bay Hotel. Photo: Ray Ryan

Eavan Murray

Restaurateurs and hoteliers who survived the pandemic are now fighting on a new front – staffing shortages in the hospitality industry have reached crisis point.

Several high-profile restaurant owners have been unable to reopen high-end establishments in Dublin city centre due to a lack of staff.

