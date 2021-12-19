Hospitality being made ‘scapegoat’ once again

The hospitality sector is in a “non-stop nightmare” as trading is again curtailed by an 8pm curfew just before Christmas.

“The Government is doing untold damage to the hospitality sector. I challenge anyone who is making these decisions to come into our sector and run a business successfully because they have made it impossible,” said Fergal O’Connell, general manager of Dublin’s Fitzwilliam Hotel.

“I don’t want state support. I want to be able to trade. Our industry has proven we can trade safely. These restrictions are madness.

Expand Close Fergal O’Connell, General Manager of The Fitzwilliam Hotel. Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Fergal O'Connell, General Manager of The Fitzwilliam Hotel. Photo: Gerry Mooney

“We are back where we started. It’s crippling, slightly unbelievable, and I’m not being overly dramatic by saying it’s like a nightmare we can’t wake up from.

“Every time we are on the road to recovery, we end up back here. In my opinion, some of the restrictions over the past almost two years have been completely over the top. Public health and safety is a priority — I know that and accept that.

“But we have proven we know how to operate safely, with Covid passes, one metre spaces between tables and other measures. Our sector has been so compliant, so why is hospitality the scapegoat yet again?”

Mr O’Connell said December trading for all in the hospitality sector has already been very poor because of concerns about Omicron.

“All of the Christmas parties over the past few weeks were cancelled. There has been a lot of fear factor in the messaging from the Government and Nphet so people have stayed at home. We’ve been fielding calls and trying to calm people down,” he said.

“We do get it that there needs to be caution, but closing us down again when we are enforcing public health measures is unfair. There is not much more our industry can take.

“The Government needs to lift the restrictions at the first possible opportunity and let us trade. By restricting us yet again it will directly lead to an increase in house parties. It will not stop the spread of Omicron.”

Publican Paul Moynihan, president of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI), echoed those sentiments.

“It is closure in a word for many of us,” he said. “It is inevitable as well when we have to ask people to go home, they will go to each other’s houses for more drinks. House parties will become super-spreader events when everyone would have been much safer in the pub.”

Mr Moynihan is the owner of Moynihan’s in Donard, Co Wicklow. The traditional pub, which does not serve food and only opens its doors at 5pm midweek, will be seriously impacted by the 8pm enforced closure.

“My pub is in a village and there are hundreds like it up and down the country. This restriction is devastating. I will have to decide if it’s even worth opening for a couple of hours every evening during the week. At the moment, I just don’t know. A lot of traditional pubs might just close for the month of January.

Mr Moynihan is the third generation of his family to run the pub after his grandfather bought the premises in the 1940s.

“Village pubs are not a dying breed and actually had been doing well before all of this,” he said. “But this has been a roller-coaster. I’m sad to say it, but some pubs won’t survive this.”