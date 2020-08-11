'Hospitalisations and severe pain' - expert warns of Lion's Mane jellyfish appearing on Irish shores

BEACHGOERS have been urged to watch out as it is "peak season" for the Lion's Mane jellyfish to wash up on Irish shores.

The Lion's Mane jellyfish is a boreal species that favours cold waters and are mostly spotted on Dublin's beaches around late summer into Autumn.

It is a rusty coloured, large jellyfish (up to 1 metre bell diameter) with around 150 long tentacles located beneath the bell.

Experts say a sting from the Lion's Mane jellyfish is known for causing severe pain, nausea, cramps and headaches.

Dr Damien Haberlin, Researcher at University College Cork's Centre for Marine and Renewable Energy, said Dublin Bay and Hollyhead are hotspots for the jellyfish.

"In the context of Ireland you get most of them in the Irish Sea,and from our research we found around Dublin is you tend to get more of them. Dublin Bay seems to be a bit of a hotspot, and also, around Hollyhead," he said.

"The Lion's Mane is probably the nastiest species we get most of the time in terms of the sting, although, I would hasten to add there's never been a recorded fatality or anything like that, but there have been some people hospitalised with respiratory difficulties, and awfully severe pain.

"All the species that get here, they don't they don't appear and disappear at the same time. The Lions Mane claims to reach it's maximum size and spawn in the late summer and into autumn, so right about now is the peak time of year for the Lion's Mane."

Dr Haberlin's warning comes as Fingal County Council issued a warning to those visiting Portrane or Balbriggan beach as the species have been spotted there.

If visiting Portrane or Balbriggan beach be vigilant as Lions Mane Jellyfish have been spotted at these beaches.



A photo of what these jellyfish look like is attached pic.twitter.com/sM7EWo4U7m — FingalCountyCouncil (@Fingalcoco) August 11, 2020

Sharing the warning on Twitter, the council told beachgoers to "be vigilant" and to approach the lifeguard on duty if stung by the jellyfish.

Dr Haberlin advised keeping a great distance away from the Lion's Mane as doing as little as brushing off the tentacles can result in being stung.

"You shouldn't shouldn't touch them. Even if you come across them on the beach, the stinging cells can still fire off. So if you if you brush against the tentacles even of an animal that's been stranded and looks quite desiccated and manky, you could still get a sting from that. It's definitely better to try and avoid them," he said.

