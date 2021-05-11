Hospital overcrowding worst since start of pandemic, nurses warn

There were 376 patients without hospital beds this morning, the highest figure since March 5, 2020.

Ireland’s hospitals are experiencing levels of overcrowding not seen since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said.

There were 376 admitted patients going without beds across Irish hospitals this morning – the highest figure since March 5, 2020.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst-hit hospital in the country, with 75 patients on trolleys this morning, and the INMO is calling for “urgent national intervention” in Limerick.

Letterkenny University Hospital (31), Cork University Hospital (30), Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar (24) and South Tipperary General Hospital (23) are also among the most overcrowded.

The INMO has warned that redeployment of staff meant day services were being closed or scaled back, which is putting extra pressure on emergency departments.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said that “old bad habits” around overcrowding are reappearing in hospitals again, and added: “The HSE cannot allow trolley figures to rise and rise”.

Frontline staff have said that infection control and social distancing is compromised when patients are on trolleys in corridors.

A strategy to reduce the volume of staff being redeployed for vaccinations is required, according to the INMO and the union has advised enabling nursing and midwifery students to become paid vaccinators.

“Overcrowding is simply unsafe for patients – especially during a pandemic. It is placing intolerable pressure on an exhausted workforce, who are now working to provide mass vaccinations in addition to a Covid and non-Covid healthcare service.

“The HSE and HIQA need to rapidly intervene in the worst-hit sites, and anything that can be done to ensure key staff are not redeployed must be looked at.

“Covid could be a turning point for the Irish healthcare system. We cannot repeat the mistakes of the past,” Ms Ní Sheaghdha said.

INMO President Karen Mc Gowan said nurses and midwives need to know that the HSE “will not tolerate overcrowding and ensure that safe staffing levels are implemented”.

“Although the levels of Covid are reducing, the long-standing trolley crisis is again rearing its head.

“Our members are seriously concerned that we will swing from the Covid crisis back into an overcrowding crisis,” the INMO President said.

The HSE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.