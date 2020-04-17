| 10°C Dublin

Hospital memo called Covid-19 sufferers the 'dirtiest patients'

17/04/2020 St. Mary&#039;s Hospital, Phoenix Park, pictured this afternoon, which has recorded 11 Covid-19 related deaths over the past two weeks .Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin Expand

Eilish O’Regan

A memo issued by a major public nursing home which has had 11 Covid-19 related deaths referred to those who had the infection as the "dirtiest patients".

Leading medical expert Professor Martin Cormican’s name was associated with the memo seen by Independent.ie - but he did not write it, and has branded it ‘offensive’.

The memo, issued in St Mary’s Hospital in the Phoenix Park, which was advising staff on the wearing proper use of protective clothing and equipment, said they should start with the “cleanest patients who are asymptomatic".

