17/04/2020 St. Mary's Hospital, Phoenix Park, pictured this afternoon, which has recorded 11 Covid-19 related deaths over the past two weeks .Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A memo issued by a major public nursing home which has had 11 Covid-19 related deaths referred to those who had the infection as the "dirtiest patients".

Leading medical expert Professor Martin Cormican’s name was associated with the memo seen by Independent.ie - but he did not write it, and has branded it ‘offensive’.

The memo, issued in St Mary’s Hospital in the Phoenix Park, which was advising staff on the wearing proper use of protective clothing and equipment, said they should start with the “cleanest patients who are asymptomatic".

They should then move to the dirty patients – those who have suspected virus or have symptoms. Read More Lastly they should proceed to the "dirtiest" patients who had confirmed infection. The memo was issued on April 13 last and was not signed. It mentioned the public health advice recommended by Prof Cormican who is the HSE’s lead on the control of healthcare infection and antibiotic use. Prof Cormican said: “I agree the terms are offensive. I did not write this memo which was attributed to me without my knowledge or approval. Expand Close 17/04/2020 St. Mary's Hospital, Phoenix Park, pictured this afternoon, which has recorded 11 Covid-19 related deaths over the past two weeks. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin Colin Keegan / Facebook

Whatsapp 17/04/2020 St. Mary's Hospital, Phoenix Park, pictured this afternoon, which has recorded 11 Covid-19 related deaths over the past two weeks. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin "I do not believe I have ever used such terms in anything that I have written about patients and I have to say I am very upset to find that someone has associated my name with this." It emerged this week that the HSE-run facility has had 11 coronavirus-related deaths since April 2. Ten of these were confirmed and one was a suspected case. A spokeswoman for the facility said "while the HSE does not comment on internal documents, I can confirm that Professor Cormican attended St Mary’s Hospital." Following his visit, a memo drafted within St Mary’s Hospital which was issued in error without any formal approval. "To be clear it was not written by Professor Cormican. When this memo was brought to management attention it was immediately withdrawn. "The memo and the manner in which in which it was issued is being dealt with by means of an internal HSE process." She said: "It is our strong preference that this unapproved memo and the information contained within it is not published." The priority within all HSE Community Healthcare Dublin North City and County residential care services, including St Mary’s Hospital, is delivery of person centred safe care to all residents, she added.