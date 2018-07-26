Hosepipe ban is to be 'extended and toughened'

The hosepipe ban is expected to be extended and "significantly more severe restrictions" could be put in place, according to Irish Water as it tackles the ongoing drought.

Irish Water had issued a national hosepipe ban due to last until July 31, but last night the utility company told the Irish Independent it will today announce the ban "is expected to be extended".

The company also stated the public could not afford to be complacent about the seriousness of the drought causing a shortage of water supply.

A spokeswoman said: "Just because outages are being avoided, it may give the impression that the current position is less than critical.

"However, the facts are that the most likely scenario for the period ahead is for significantly more severe restrictions that will be very obvious to everyone in terms of supply disruption."

Earlier this month the utility firm brought in the hosepipe ban after high temperatures continued for a lengthy period across Ireland. That was due to finish at midnight on July 31.

Rainfall last week was not enough to replenish supplies and the public has been reminded to continue taking note of the instructions to conserve water.

"Currently, due to ongoing operational works around the country, including the tankering of water to reservoirs that require it, 17 schemes remain on restrictions," the spokeswoman said.

The geographic areas in the Greater Dublin Area subject to pressure control management and the times the pressure management is implemented was confirmed in writing to Irish Water by the local authorities of Dublin City Council, South Dublin County Council, Fingal County Council, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, Kildare County Council and Wicklow County Council.

Water pressure was reduced last week between 10pm and 5am across Dublin and in 33 suburbs, as well as parts of Co Wicklow.

The company expects further updates on the water restrictions today, along with hosepipe updates. It is thought to be very likely the restrictions will remain in place for some time.

The Irish Water management team met earlier this week and discussed the statistics gathered on water pressure reduction across Dublin. Irish Water said an ongoing period of rainfall for two weeks is necessary to solve the current shortage issues.

One major concern is that the supply issue could even affect the system right into autumn.

If restrictions are to be increased, this could see water supply affected between 9pm and 7am, although this upgrading is not yet planned.

Irish Independent