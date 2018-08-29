Hosepipe ban extended for another month in 16 counties

Irish Water has extended the hosepipe ban until the end of next month across 16 counties.

The Water Conservation Order will now be in place until September 30, having previously been due to expire on Friday.

The utility company has also appealed to its customers to continue conserving water as raw supplies in lakes and rivers remain lower than usual.

The Water Conservation Order will remain in place for Dublin, Louth, Meath, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, Carlow, Wicklow, Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

A spokesperson for the company said that it considered "detailed analysis" of drinking water sources, and that it will continue to safeguard water supplies.

"Irish Water is continuing to manage scarce resources in these areas with the local authorities and specialist contractors doing everything practical to reduce leaks, manage demands and maintain continuity of supply.

"Emergency work on upgrading borehole pumping plants, introducing new boreholes in some areas and deploying temporary weirs at critical river intakes are helping to maximise water available in these southern counties," a spokesman for the water utility company said.

The current conservation order, due to expire on Friday, August 30, will be lifted in the north-west region which includes Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Donegal, Longford, Cavan and Monaghan.

