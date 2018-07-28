Hosepipe ban: 300 reports of suspected breaches but no fines issued

Irish Water has received more than 300 reports of suspected breaches of the hosepipe ban - but no fines have been issued to date.

Irish Water has received more than 300 reports of suspected breaches of the hosepipe ban - but no fines have been issued to date.

The utility said it has been "very encouraged" by the efforts of homeowners and businesses to conserve water during the on-going drought.

Water restrictions are to remain in Greater Dublin for two more weeks - despite heavy downpours and flooding in some parts of the country - with Irish Water describing the drought as "critical".

Meanwhile the hosepipe ban will remain in place until August 31.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Munster and Leinster until Wednesday.

Yesterday saw torrential rain in Munster and flooding in the west of the country.

People living and working in the GDA will experience night-time water pressure restrictions for two more weeks.

In relation to the reports of suspected breaches Irish Water staff have been visiting the homes of those reported to "remind customers of the Water Conservation Order, the critical nature of the drought and the impact of wasting water on the local community," a spokeswoman said.

"The decision to prioritise visits to these homes has been based on the severity of usage."

While no fines have been issued to date the utility said fines remain "an option open" to it.

Met Eireann has stated that rainfall in the short term will not be at a level to assist with the "recovery of raw water sources, particularly in the east and south".

The meteorologists have indicated that many parts of the east would need 90mm of rainfall to help soil to recover and to allow the replenishment of reservoirs.

Just 50mm has been recorded at the Phoenix Park in Dublin since May.

The latest Office of Public Works (OPW) flow data showed that more than half of rivers are at levels "previously unheard of in July".

Online Editors