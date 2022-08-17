‘Horses and dogs keep me going’ – Robert Hare (100) delights as his horse places first at Dublin Horse Show

Show jumper, Laura Snow, with co-owner and breeder Robert Hare after their horse Drynam Hero placed first in the performance Irish draught competition. Photo by: Sinead Finnerty

Although the rain splattered down on the first day of the Dublin Horse Show, spirits were high and Robert Hare was especially pleased as his stallion took home gold in the performance Irish draught competition.

The 100-year-old is the co-owner and breeder of Drynam Hero, a six-year-old Irish draught stallion who won class 44 with co-owner and rider Laura Snow.

There wasn’t a dry eye in sight as the crowd watched Mr Hare embrace his horse after the win.

"We are very very pleased, he is a beautiful animal, he has a gorgeous temperament and he’s fabulous,” he said.

The horse breeder is from Kinsealy, Co Dublin, and began a professional relationship with Ms Snow about 20 years ago after he bought a mare that was scared of men, so he asked for her help.

"I was only 18 at the time, so he has been an amazing supporter for horses over the years and we bought his dam together and when we bred him this was always the dream to get him to the Dublin Horse Show,” Ms Snow told the Irish Independent.

The showjumper said it’s “a dream come true” to come first in a Dublin Horse Show competition.

"I’m absolutely over the moon, I can’t explain how happy I am, to qualify I was absolutely delighted but to bring him here and win is an absolute dream come true,” she added.

Meanwhile Mr Hare said being around horses and dogs is what keeps him so youthful.

“He is also an avid reader, he reads constantly,” added his niece Jane Robinson.

"And he can tell you everything about the horses here, who they are bred by, he knows it all.”

Ms Robinson, from Swords, Co Dublin, has been coming to the horse show for many years and is delighted that it’s back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“We would come to the horse show every year but they [Mr Hare and Ms Snow] wouldn’t always have horses competing,” she said.

"Any time they qualify we try and get Bob in as well, it’s fantastic, and Laura is brilliant, they are a great team.”

As per tradition, the first day of the Dublin Horse Show was opened by Dublin Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy, who was recently elected to the role for 2022-2023.

Sisters Ava (13) and Mia Lynch (11) travelled up from Roscommon for the day with their friends, who are also sisters, Evie (8) and Aimee Carr (10).

From Summerview Equestrian School in Mountplunket, Co Roscommon, the girls said they hope to compete in the show when they are older.

Lorraine Treacy, Ava and Mia’s mother, said it’s their first year attending the show, and despite the rain, it’s been “fabulous”.

“We are having a great day, we are just up for the one day, the equestrian school organised it and there’s a busload of us,” she said.

“The girls absolutely love [horse riding], they wouldn't miss their lesson for anything.”

Now in its 147th year, the Dublin Horse Show is expected to see over 100,000 people attend over the five days, with around 1,600 horses and ponies participating in various equestrian events.