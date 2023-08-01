Horse-drawn carriages through streets of Dublin as young crash victim laid to rest

A massive cortége of people and horse-drawn carriages filled the streets of west Dublin yesterday for the funeral of young father, Ross Rice, who died tragically in a car crash in Kildare.

Hundreds of mourners made their way into Cherry Orchard’s Church of the Most Holy Sacrament for the young man's funeral.

The funeral procession then made its way to Palmerstown cemetery where Mr Rice was laid to rest. A large number of horse and carts formed a guard of honour on the green area outside the graveyard.

A car with a reg plate reading ‘RIP Ross Rice’ and huge floral wreaths carrying photos of him and his young son were among the tributes paid to the tragic youngster.

Ross would have celebrated his 23rd birthday last week just days after the fatal collision. He suffered fatal injuries in the crash between a truck and a car around 10.50pm on the R403 in Celbridge on Tuesday, July 18.

The driver of the car fled the scene following the crash. Gardaí said a man in his late teens was arrested in relation to the crash but later released without charge.

“Rest in peace Ross, I hope you have the best bed in heaven and are in the arms of your mam and nan look over your family,” said one mourner.

Heart-breaking messages of condolences were expressed on rip.ie including:

“May you rest in peace Ross, lovely young fella . Thinking of all your family, girlfriend and especially your little boy. Sleep tight,” said one.

Whilst another wrote: “Rest in Peace Ross, I’m sure your mam was waiting for you with open arms. Look over your family especially your son Andy. Gone too soon.”

Another sad message was: “Rest with the angels ross thinking of your family especially Eve, Glen, Sophie and Andy. You are such a lovely young man with a beautiful smile.”

Ross only became a father last August. His mother Linda passed away in 2020. A death notice for Ross said he would be sadly missed by his heartbroken sister Eve and brother Glen, loving son Andy and loving partner Sophie, aunts, uncles, extended family and a very wide large circle of heartbroken friends.

Gardaí issued an appeal for witnesses to the crash and said they had already arrested a teenager in relation to the incident.

“On Tuesday 26th July 2023, a man in his late teens was arrested as part of this investigation and detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region. He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí appelaed for a taxi driver to come forward, who gardaí believe was travelling on the R403 between Celbridge and Lucan at approximately 11pm on Tuesday 18th July 2023.

“It is believed this taxi driver collected a fare from the Lucan Road/New Adamstown Link Road area of the R403 and brought this fare to the Liffey Valley/Palmerstown area of Dublin,” the spokesperson said.

“Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.”

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R403 in Celbridge between 10:30pm and 11:15pm on Tuesday 18th July 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.