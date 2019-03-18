Horror five-car motorway crash leaves one dead and 11 injured

One man died and another 11 people were injured following a horrific crash in the midlands yesterday.

One man died and another 11 people were injured following a horrific crash in the midlands yesterday.

Gardaí are carrying out investigations into the fatal collision, which claimed the life of a man in his 60s and has left another in a serious condition in Dublin's Beaumont Hospital.

A further 10 people are being treated for injuries of various degrees after the five-car incident on the M6 motorway near Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

The man who died is understood to be from Ashbourne, Co Meath. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife, who is also aged in her 60s, was injured and brought to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar where she was in a stable condition last night.

Gardaí said four drivers and five passengers of the other vehicles involved were taken to the Midland Regional Hospitals in Mullingar and Tullamore where they are being treated for various injuries.

Another man suffered serious injuries and had to be airlifted to Beaumont Hospital.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon just after junction five east-bound near Kilbeggan.

Gardaí in Athlone are carrying out investigations and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau carried out a forensic examination of the scene yesterday afternoon, while forensic collision investigators carried out their own inquiries to establish the cause of the crash.

A Garda spokesman said a file will be prepared for the local coroner and that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information relating to it is asked to contact local officers.

"Gardaí in Athlone, Co Westmeath, are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision.

"A report has been sent to the local coroner and the scene is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The stretch of road remains closed.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone garda station 090-6498550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111," the spokesman said.

It brings to 36 the number of people who have died on Irish roads so far this year.

Earlier this month, gardaí and the RSA raised concerns about the increase in traffic fatalities compared to last year, Ireland's safest year on the roads.

"Road deaths have increased by nearly 30pc in 2019. This upward trend must be addressed immediately and An Garda Síochána appeal to every road user to re-double their efforts and to use the road as safely as they possibly can," gardaí said in a statement.

In a separate fatal incident, a man (64) died following a road collision near Swinford, Co Mayo.

The collision on Friday afternoon involved a truck and two cars and resulted in the death of the driver of one of the cars.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

