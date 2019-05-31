Horror crash: the three elderly women killed and one injured are named locally

The three elderly women killed and another injured in a horror head-on collision last night have been named locally

Emergency services were alerted to reports of a two-car crash at around 6.30pm yesterday on the N69 just outside Loughill village in west Limerick.

The scene on the N69 Limerick to Listowel road outside the village of Loughill where three women were killed in a road accident. Picture; Gerry Mooney

The head-on collision left the driver of one of the cars, aged in her 70s, dead and also killed two women, also in their 70s, who had been travelling in the other vehicle.

It is believed that the three women travelling together were on their way to a book gathering when the accident occurred.

The women have today been named locally.

Mary Bradley was the driver and sole occupant of one of the cars. She was from Pallaskenry in Co Limerick.

The driver of the other car was Mary Noonan, a sister of former finance minister Michael Noonan.

It is understood that her friend, Mary Costello, was the front seat passenger in her car.

Both Mrs Noonan and Mrs Costello were living in Loghill.

The injured woman - Mary Griffin - was in the back seat of this car. She is being treated at University Hospital Limerick for injuries described as non-life threatening.

Four units from the emergency services, including two from Foynes Fire Service and two units from Newcastle West Fire Service, were sent to the scene.

A Garda spokesperson said: "The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, a woman in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The driver and passenger of the second car, both women in their 70s, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

"A third occupant, a woman in her 70s, has been taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

Gardaí in Newcastle West are investigating the fatal road smash in Loughill.

Transport Minister Shane Ross reacted to the three deaths in Limerick, and another fatal incident in Dublin that saw a man lose his life in a suspected hit and run.

He said: "There are no words. It’s just so incredibly sad these things should happen."

He said that the country is coming into a Bank Holiday adding: "I’d ask people to be careful on the roads for the next three days. "

Parish priest of Loughill-Ballyhahill Fr Austin McNamara said the news of the tragic crash had stunned people in the local area.

He told the Irish Independent: "It's the most awful tragedy I've heard of in this parish, to say the least.

"What happened today is just dreadful for these poor women's families.

"I'm sure the next few days will be very upsetting for a lot of people once the details of this tragedy come to light."

Cllr Stephen Keary told the Irish Independent that everyone in Loughill village was "numb with grief".

"It's extremely upsetting for the entire community and I can't even describe how tragic this is for the victims' family and friends.

"My thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this very sad time."

The road was closed to facilitate a Garda forensic collision examination and local diversions were in place last night.

Local Fine Gael councillor John Sheahan, from Ballyguiltenane, Glin, said the entire community was praying for all those caught up in the tragedy.

"We are in deep shock with the news that came from Loughill this evening and filtered through to us a little after 7pm," Mr Sheahan said.

"Our thoughts are with all the families involved.

"Wherever there are fatalities on our roads, there are families left in deep and stricken grief, and our sympathies are with them," he added.

Limerick Cllr Adam Teskey said the community was "utterly devastated" with grief.

"Although, we're not aware of the full circumstances regarding this accident, we know that three women lost their lives in very tragic circumstances.

"It was just a massive shock to everyone in the locality, who are all heartbroken.

"There's not much more I can add, except to say my thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families.

"I'm sure the community will rally together and help them in whatever way they can," he said.

Fr Thomas Crawford told RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland programme that he came across the incident shortly afterwards.

“All I could do in that kind of scene was pray over them as well as I could.

“It seemed to have been a terrible accident. It was a straight stretch of the road. It wasn't as if there was a dangerous part of the road. It was in a traffic restricted area.

“I didn't know anyone involved at the time. I've heard names but I haven't heard them confirmed."

“When you do come across from something like that you are speechless, you are helpless. You are looking for something that you can do. But all you can do is stand by and let the emergency service do their job. They were very busy trying to rescue the one that was alive.

“I didn't sleep right. It does shock you. You wake up thinking life will go on like it did yesterday but life is so fragile. You don't know from moment to moment," he said.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information in relation to the crash or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact them at Newcastle West garda station on 069-20650, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

