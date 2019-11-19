Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man's body in a burning car last night.

Horror as body of man with gunshot wound found in burning car

It is believed he had suffered a gunshot wound before the car was set alight.

The alarm was raised at around 8.15pm when the car was found ablaze on Mount Andrew Rise in Lucan, Co Dublin.

Dublin Fire Brigade and gardaí attended the scene, a quiet housing estate near Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

