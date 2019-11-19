Horror as body of man with gunshot wound found in burning car
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man's body in a burning car last night.
It is believed he had suffered a gunshot wound before the car was set alight.
The alarm was raised at around 8.15pm when the car was found ablaze on Mount Andrew Rise in Lucan, Co Dublin.
Dublin Fire Brigade and gardaí attended the scene, a quiet housing estate near Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.
The car was already engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.
When the fire was extinguished, emergency service workers made the grim discovery of the body of a man in the front passenger seat.
The scene was sealed off for a technical examination and the State Pathologist's Office was informed. The car was set alright just metres from the gable wall of a house.
Once the blaze was out it was covered in plastic sheeting.
Shocked
Local Independent councillor Alan Hayes said families in the estate were shocked at the discovery.
"I know from residents and friends in that estate that there's shock and fear that comes with something like that.
"It's not something anyone would expect to happen outside their front door," he added. "It's an estate that has many young families."
Cllr Hayes, who is also a member of the local policing forum, said there has been a rise in crime in the area in recent times. He said more gardaí are needed to patrol the area.
Irish Independent