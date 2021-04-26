’Hoping and praying’ - Irish tourism hotspots excited by prospect of American visitors this summer

Businesses and communities of Ireland’s tourism hotspots are cautiously optimistic about the prospect of US tourists providing a timely boost this summer.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday told The New York Times American tourists who are fully vaccinated would be able to travel to the EU this summer.

The US has vaccinated its population at an extremely quick rate, with more than 140 million people receiving at least one dose already, and the EU is working in conjunction with the US to provide a system which will allow fully vaccinated people to travel to and from the EU and the US.

American tourists serve as a major source of income for many of Ireland’s tourism hotspots and Killarney is chief among them.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin says Killarney’s hospitality and tourism businesses “are on their knees” due to restrictions, and said the prospect of American tourists to the region would be hugely welcome.

“It would be of major importance for hotels, restaurants and other businesses that are way down on capacity to get their tills working again.

“We’re hoping and praying for staycations, we’re hoping in our own area that case numbers stay low, but any possibility of vaccinated tourists coming in would be more than welcome,” Cllr Cronin said.

Kerry’s economy has been one of the most severely affected by lockdowns, Cllr Cronin said, with a survey last summer showing “it was in the top two or three” counties suffering economically due to restrictions.

The effect restrictions have had on tourism, on which Kerry’s economy depends, was “financially devastating”.

“Killarney and its environs, from the employment side and the business side” rely so heavily on tourism.

“In the crisis we are in right now; [American tourists] would be the light at the end of the tunnel,” Cllr Cronin said.

Luke Aston runs Carrigaholt Sea Angling Centre in West Clare and said his business was cut in half last year due to the pandemic.

He says if the Government doesn't sign up to this EU-US agreement on travel, then it will “cripple” tourism businesses for another season.

Fully vaccinated arrivals from red-list countries – of which the US is one – are exempt from spending two weeks in mandatory hotel quarantine at a cost of €1,870. But travel is still only allowed for essential purposes.

“If it happens it would be absolutely brilliant and it is absolutely necessary for tourism,” Mr Aston said. “The Irish Government needs to be open and honest about their position on this, though. We can’t just open our borders today and expect them to turn up tomorrow.”

He said he is not aware of any minister or Government figure publicly supporting the EU green cert or ‘vaccine passport’ for travel and said businesses need clarity on this.

He has had to cancel bookings for his fish-and-stay business from the Continent for June and said he is “50/50 about having to pull the plug for July too”.

“Americans typically like to book six months to a year in advance and people from the Continent do as well. You can’t expect people to just hang around and wait for the Government to be clear.

“If we don’t open up for tourism and hospitality, another season will pass us by and small businesses that are borrowing money to survive will be crippled,” Mr Aston said.

Cillian Murphy, co-founder of Loop Head Tourism and Fianna Fáíl councillor, believes American tourism would generate a huge boost for businesses in West Clare.

He said West Clare’s economy depends massively on tourism and that US visitors are key to the region.

“This would be a positive step to show the future of tourism is starting to look positive for places like West Clare. Tourism is absolutely critical here,” he said.

“For West Clare, a massive amount of our economic activity is totally focussed on tourism and there are parts of it that are very heavily dependent on US visitors,” Mr Murphy said.

The Trump International resort in Doonbeg is the largest employer in West Clare, with 305 workers at peak season. This resort is a huge draw for American tourists looking for golfing trips to Doonbeg, Lahinch and Ballybunion.

Getting US visitors back in West Clare is key to rejuvenating the region, Mr Murphy says.

“The system must be put in place to facilitate this, but, people must also have faith in this system,” he says.

“It’s no good people having doubts as they just won’t travel in that case.

“Businesses must also have the confidence in the system working before they go promoting themselves and employing workers again; it must work for everybody.

“We’re cautiously optimistic.”









Online Editors