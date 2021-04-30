Hopes dashed for pregnant women and their partners as hospital restriction rules to remain

Pregnant women across the country were left disappointed amid the realisation that separation from their partners during maternity appointments, inductions, full labour and in-patient stays will continue.

Hopes were high for mothers-to-be it was indicated during the week because of the improving Covid-19 situation and vaccine roll-out, hospitals could soon be able to facilitate allowing partners into labour wards and appointments.

It was revealed this week that pregnant women will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine between 14 and 36 weeks pregnant as part of new vaccination guidelines. However, partners will still not be allowed to be with their loved ones.

New mother Linda Kelly said; “You can get your haircut, play sport with an entire team of people, visit a museum, but you can’t have your partner with you during one of the most momentous and sometimes traumatic experiences you could possibly face. It is utterly appalling.

“Why are maternity services - an essential, planned health service - not being prioritised?”

Fellow new mother Emma Carroll said the “botched communications” have led to more “confusion”.

She said; “We were led to believe just 24 hours ago that positive changes were to be announced today - that a more consistent and uniform approach would be applied across the 19 maternity units and hospitals. Instead of clarity, pregnant women are now left with even more questions and confusion because of the botched communications and half promises made over the past few days”.

Caroline Cumming, new mother and spokesperson for Uplift said she is “very disappointed” at how “manipulative” she claimed the government has been.

"They raised the hopes of thousands of pregnant women and couples around the country. The general public will have read those articles and believe the issue is now resolved, when in fact not a single thing has changed, despite hospitals now being much safer places.

“It is very deceitful and has caused even more distress to so many people,” said the Uplift member, who are campaigning for better maternity care during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Close to 58,000 people have signed the petition calling for removal of restrictions that deny fathers and partners the right to attend maternity services with their pregnant partner.