Hopes Covid-19 vaccine can roll out in Ireland this month as authorities are ‘getting very ready’

The chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee says planning is at an advanced stage

Professor Karina Butler, Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Expand

Catherine Fegan

There are mounting hopes the first Covid-19 vaccine could be administered in Ireland before the end of the month after approval is given by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

According to the chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, a decision will be made by the EMA by December 29 “at the latest” and that health authorities here are “getting very ready” to administer the first jab.

Speaking to the Irish Independent about the Covid-19 vaccine strategy, Professor Karina Butler said that plans for the roll-out are well advanced.

