HopeOverSilence- GAA star Shane Carthy appeals to the public to break the stigma surrounding lonlieness

Pieta ambassadors Louise Cooney, Shane Carthy and Mary Black, pictured at the launch of Pieta’s Christmas campaign, #HopeOverSilence.

Former Dublin GAA star Shane Carthy is raising concerns about people’s mental health over what is set to be a very different Christmas period.

The GAA player has been very open about his own battle with anxiety and depression and is an ambassador for Pieta House.

This year, Pieta’s Christmas campaign is called #HopeOverSilence. The appeal is asking people to light a candle and place it in their window on November 26 at 7pm to represent hope.

As many people may find themselves alone and struggling this festive season, the national suicide prevention charity is appealing to people to open up and break the stigma surrounding loneliness.

Instead of a moment’s silence, the charity is calling for everyone to reach out to someone they love- to make a phone call, talk to a family member or join the social media #HopeOverSilence conversation.

A spokesperson for Pieta House said: “With dark nights can come dark thoughts and particularly at this time of year, it can pose a real challenge to our mental health so supporting friends, family members and colleagues is important.

“People are naturally social. They like conversation and they like to feel supported and to be part of a community, but if you are feeling low, it can be harder to seek out that support and connection.”

Singer Mary Black is also an ambassador for the charity and is encouraging the people of Ireland to help break the stigma surrounding loneliness.

Speaking at the launch of the appeal, she said: “This festive period is particularly fraught with anxiety for many people with health and financial worries. Trying to navigate the new normal can be very difficult in these challenging times.

“We know that Christmas will be different this year, but we can still ensure we stay connected and speak up, to ensure hope – over silence.”

Pieta Co-Director of Fundraising and Marketing Sinead Price stressed that just because Christmas is a happy time for some doesn’t mean it is for everyone.

“For many people, Christmas is a happy time to connect and celebrate with others,” she said.

“But, it can also be a particularly difficult time for many people who may be suffering due to bereavement, financial issues, loneliness or the current Covid pandemic that can, in turn, lead to an increase in stress or anxiety.

“The demand for Pieta’s free 24-hour helpline is particularly high during December because the reality is that Christmas can be a lonely and isolating time of year.

“The intensity of the Christmas season can amplify feelings of hopelessness and despair. Our team of trained counsellors on our helpline is there 24/7 to listen and support you in finding your way through this time.

“As calls and texts to our helpline increase this Christmas, Pieta needs your support more than ever, so please donate via our website at pieta.ie.”

