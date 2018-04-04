TWO men have been arrested by gardaí investigating an assault on a GAA player which has left him in a serious condition.

'Hopefully, it will be onwards and upwards' - GAA player injured in serious assault wakes up from coma

Daniel O'Reilly - Laois GAA player - was attacked at a taxi rank in the Potato Market area of Carlow town about 1am on Monday morning following a night out.

The 22-year-old suffered multiple fractures to his skull and was brought to St Luke's Hospital. His condition is described as serious. The player woke up from an induced coma last night.

A source told Independent.ie, that Daniel O'Reilly was able to communicate with his family for a brief period before falling asleep. "I'm sure it was a big relief to his family, but his condition is still serious.

"He woke up last night for a brief period and talked for a little while before he fell back asleep. "They expect to leave him in intensive care for a day or two because they have more brain scans to do.

"Hopefully, it will be onwards and upwards from here." The 22-year-old suffered multiple fractures to his skull and was brought to St Luke's Hospital following Monday night's attack.

It is understood the father-of-one was randomly attacked, fell and hit his head off the pavement as he was getting a taxi.

On Tuesday two men - both aged in their twenties - were arrested in connection with the assault.

The men are being detained in Kilkenny and Thomastown Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984. CCTV footage in the town is also helping gardaí in their investigation. O'Reilly had played a part in Laois claiming the Division 4 League final in Croke Park on Saturday.

The attack has left people in Laois in shock. Cllr Paschal McEvoy, who is also a member of the Laois GAA county board, said what had happened to the young footballer was "absolutely horrendous". "There's no excuse for what happened whatsoever, it's terribly upsetting," he said.

"We're all praying that he makes a full recovery," he added.

Online Editors