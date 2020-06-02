'Hope you like my legs' - Luke 'Ming' Flanagan joins EU Committee meeting in shirt and underpants

Irish MEP Luke 'Ming' Flanagan this morning joined a video conference meeting of the EU Agriculture Committee wearing just a shirt and underpants.

Mr Flanagan was participating in the Agriculture Committee's meeting to debate the EU long term budget, but when his remote camera was activated, he could be seen sitting on a bed wearing a shirt and underpants.

Mr Flanagan could be seen rubbing his upper leg as he said to the committee: "We read in some European newspapers how this money will be broken down state-by-state. Where can MEPs get definitive information on this rather than reading it second-hand from European journalism?"

Chair of the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, Norbert Lins hid a smile when the camera returned to him, as his English translator attempted not to laugh when putting Mr Flanagan's question to the committee for debate.

Taking to Twitter after the incident, the Roscommon Independent politician saw the funny side. Retweeting the video of him, he told Wexford MEP Mick Wallace, who is known for his colourful shirts, "I’ll see your pink shirt and raise you a pair of underwear Mick."

Replying to comments under the video Mr Flanagan explained that he had been out for a run shortly before the meeting.

"Just back from a run James was in a T-shirt two minutes before. Decided to put on shirt to look respectable," he said. "That worked really well."

Replying to another tweet, the 48-year-old said: "Just back from a run! Hope you like the legs."

Mr Flanagan was also criticised, with one social media user saying: "I don’t think it’s wise to show up with no pants in an official meeting, especially when you’re supposed to be an EU decision-maker. I’d personally get fired if I’d do that. Lack of respect really."

To which Mr Flanagan replied: "You’re some craic."

